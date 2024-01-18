RDJ MOZIKA AWARDS – More than twenty trophies for the best titles in 2023

Under the spotlight, the music scene is preparing to host the nineteenth edition of the RDJ Mozika Awards, a grandiose celebration intended to honor the most deserving music and artists of the year 2023. Scheduled for February 4, this prestigious ceremony will take place at the Mahamasina Sports and Culture Palace. The competition, which promises to be fierce, will distribute more than twenty trophies in various categories, reflecting the richness and diversity of the current music scene. Genres Afro, Chill, EDM, evangelical, tropical, Live music, Acoustic pop, Pop ballad, Pop duo and group, Solo pop, RAP, Mainstream RAP, Reggae or Ragga or Dancehall, RNB soul, Rock, Contemporary tropical, Variety duo or group, Révélation and Solo Variety will be in the spotlight during this exceptional event. Voting, open to the general public, is facilitated through telephone messages, thus offering all music lovers the opportunity to actively participate in this unique celebration. Fans can support their favorite artists and contribute to the awarding of the precious trophies that will mark the musical year.

For this edition, the scene is dominated by a new wave of young talents who have conquered the airwaves throughout 2023. Artists such as Ceasar, Rim-Ka, Wiz king, Hosea Marlyn, Ayo Naej, Rootsman, Anisha Jo, and many others, have established themselves as fixtures on the music scene, bringing freshness and creativity to the industry. The diversity of musical genres represented and the marked presence of emerging talents confirm the constant evolution of contemporary music. The RDJ Mozika Awards not only celebrate the past, but also chart a path toward a promising future, highlighting the vitality and creativity of the artists shaping today’s music industry.

Nicole Rafalimananjara