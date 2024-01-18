RDJ MOZIKA AWARDS – More than twenty trophies for the best titles in 2023

Under the spotlight, the music scene is preparing to host the nineteenth edition of the RDJ Mozika Awards, a grandiose celebration intended to honor the most deserving music and artists of the year 2023. Scheduled for February 4, this prestigious ceremony will take place at the Mahamasina Sports and Culture Palace. The competition, which promises to be fierce, will distribute more than twenty trophies in various categories, reflecting the richness and diversity of the current music scene. Genres Afro, Chill, EDM, evangelical, tropical, Live music, Acoustic pop, Pop ballad, Pop duo and group, Solo pop, RAP, Mainstream RAP, Reggae or Ragga or Dancehall, RNB soul, Rock, Contemporary tropical, Variety duo or group, Révélation and Solo Variety will be in the spotlight during this exceptional event. Voting, open to the general public, is facilitated through telephone messages, thus offering all music lovers the opportunity to actively participate in this unique celebration. Fans can support their favorite artists and contribute to the awarding of the precious trophies that will mark the musical year.

For this edition, the scene is dominated by a new wave of young talents who have conquered the airwaves throughout 2023. Artists such as Ceasar, Rim-Ka, Wiz king, Hosea Marlyn, Ayo Naej, Rootsman, Anisha Jo, and many others, have established themselves as fixtures on the music scene, bringing freshness and creativity to the industry. The diversity of musical genres represented and the marked presence of emerging talents confirm the constant evolution of contemporary music. The RDJ Mozika Awards not only celebrate the past, but also chart a path toward a promising future, highlighting the vitality and creativity of the artists shaping today’s music industry.

Also Read:  Long lines for 60-hour farewell party in De School – 'Amsterdam will miss this club'

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For Pegula, the “Australian Open” ends already in the second round; Collins announces his retirement
For Pegula, the “Australian Open” ends already in the second round; Collins announces his retirement
Posted on
The terrible disease that appeared in two very busy US airports
The terrible disease that appeared in two very busy US airports
Posted on
According to Fico, the four-day work week is coming in Slovakia
According to Fico, the four-day work week is coming in Slovakia
Posted on
Expert disassembles one of China’s new SUVs and declares: ‘A complete disaster’
Expert disassembles one of China’s new SUVs and declares: ‘A complete disaster’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News