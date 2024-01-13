RDW advises: object to avalanche of fines from London

#RDW #advises #object #avalanche #fines #London

The service cannot do much for the affected entrepreneurs, the government agency said in a response to RTL News. “A very unpleasant situation for the citizens and companies affected by this,” says the Road Transport Agency.

The problem – piles of fines and collection costs that have been wrongly imposed – has been known to the RDW for some time. The first reports about this date from 2022. As a result, the service has started an investigation.

License plate data passed on via Italy

For example, the way in which the license plate data (owner and address) of Dutch trucks and passenger cars ended up at Euro Parking Control (ECP). This is a company that collects fines throughout Europe on behalf of municipalities and cities, including London.

In any case, the data has not been provided by the RDW. There is no agreement to share this with the UK if the purpose of the request is to impose environmental taxes. And that is what transporters are fined for, even if they have already paid the levy.

7.5 million in fines

Taken together, this amounts to an amount of 7.5 million euros in levies and reminder costs, RTL News reported last week based on figures from Transport in Nood. This company specializes in handling international fines.

The RDW says it cannot assess whether the fines are justified or unjustified. The service has found out how ECP obtained the license plate data. These have been requested from the RDW by Italian services because of traffic violations that are punishable. If so, the RDW must provide the data. But not for fines due to environmental zones.

Why data was sent from Italy to EPC is being investigated at the request of the RDW in Italy. The RDW has also ‘urgently’ asked EPC to withdraw the fines, but so far without result.

File an objection

The only thing the service can advise affected drivers and motorists is to file an objection. For many victims, this advice comes too late, because the deadlines for this have long since passed. Even then, it is still a good idea to file an objection, according to the RDW.

The service is monitoring the situation and requests for license plate data from abroad are ‘closely’ monitored. The company did not immediately respond to questions from RTL News.