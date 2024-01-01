«Reach the level of Ronaldo or Mbappé? Yes, but I’m not selfish»

#Reach #level #Ronaldo #Mbappé #selfish

Rafael Leão talks about Ronaldo’s idol and what he can still achieve

Rafael Leão spoke about his idols and whether he hopes to one day reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, his leader, or Kyllian Mbappé.

Did any of his idols use 10?, he asks in the interview he gave to Sky Itália. «No because my idol is Ronaldo, who wears 7».

And what’s missing to reach the level of Ronaldo and Mbappé, can you get there? «Yes, but I’m not selfish. I can score goals, but if I can also provide assists, I pass it on to my teammate. At these levels, numbers make a difference because Mbappé, Haaland, Messi produce numbers that speak for themselves. When I think like them, I will reach that level,” he said.

The Milan striker also spoke about what he felt when he wore the captain’s armband in a game against Verona in September. “Against Verona I was captain, incredible. It had been a week or so, we weren’t winning… The choice of the armband moved me, it was a decision made by the team and the coach, but I feel like a leader even without the armband or the number 10 is always me and I will always be like this. I want to be captain more often. Who do I learn from? My idol has always been Cristiano Ronaldo, I’m inspired by him.”