reactions to Emmanuel Macron’s press conference

#reactions #Emmanuel #Macrons #press #conference

Marine Le Pen denounces “yet another endless chatter”

Among the reactions of the opposition to Emmanuel Macron’s press conference, the leader of the National Rally (RN) deputies, Marine Le Pen, deplores ” an inter-self without height, without vision and above all without solutions to the critical problems of the French.

“The big meeting with the Nation has turned into yet another endless chatter,” she said on. « Both the substance and the tone are not at the level of a President of the Republic”concludes the RN candidate in the previous presidential election.

“I had the feeling, at first, of a President of the Republic who was not President of the Republic but who was a Prime Minister, who was making a declaration of general policy while taking a bit of a whole of subjects, sometimes going into microdetails”for his part analyzed, on France 2, Jordan Bardella, the president of the RN.

“And I put myself in the place of the French who must ask themselves: but ultimately, tomorrow morning when I go to work, what will fundamentally change in my daily life? »he added.