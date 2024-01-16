Reader tips for finding a rental house: ‘Register 70 real estate agents’ | Based on NUjij

#Reader #tips #finding #rental #house #Register #real #estate #agents #Based #NUjij

The prices of rental properties are getting higher and higher. We asked our readers if they have any tips for getting a rental house. Read a selection of the responses from NUjij’ers below.

Many readers say that via via via works better than via rental websites such as Pararius. Reader Anne_2b02bd5d says the following about it:

“Via and having a lot of luck is currently the best thing if you are outside social housing. I once asked a couple who were moving in together if I could take over their home. The following evening I signed a contract with the landlord.”

“In addition, you no longer get in here (small town) as a single person. Rental agents openly say that they only rent to couples, because they offer more payment security. Hugo de Jonge’s statement about looking for a partner to go on your own is unfortunately this has become a reality for many.”

Broker Nod yes and no contributes from the rental side.

“From my own experience as the owner of a real estate agency, I can give you a tip to keep an eye on the office’s social media and – as mentioned here before – to spread the word that you are looking for a home.”

“We don’t even list rental properties on Funda or Pararius, because we like to have people close by. We often have a better feeling about that than from afar. There is simply a lot of demand and little supply. In addition, you have to make sure that you keep your file have your income and landlord declaration in order, so that you can submit this immediately.”

For reader Levi_Broeksma did the shot method work, he says:

“It is a numbers game. My girlfriend and I moved twice in one year: once because we wanted to live together and the second time because our rental house was for sale. The first time we found something in two months and now in two weeks.”

“The trick was to write to seventy real estate agents and ensure that all papers were complete. It is difficult and takes a lot of energy and time. But if you approach it this way, you will have found something. Initiative pays off.”

Many readers also advise that you should go abroad, because living there is a lot more affordable. That won’t be an option for many people. But if it is possible and interesting for you, then please advise Brave_Burger Scandinavia:

“If you are young and well educated, then I would certainly consider emigrating, because the Netherlands is really starting to become a bad country in terms of the housing market. In any case, it will not get better in the next ten years.”

“In Scandinavia you can get started as a professional. A spacious, beautiful house with a piece of land costs at most 200,000 euros, while here you might just have a large garage for that. Moreover, healthcare is free and you can buy a car without bpm in Denmark and Sweden.”

If the above tips do not provide any relief, then… jippe_d41654c9 an alternative route:

“I was once looking for – admittedly – a room and I went to shops to see if they had anything for rent above the shop. Within half an hour it was bingo. It is known that there are a lot of vacancies above shops.”

