Readers’ column: They want us to do drugs

Nynke de Boer Yesterday, 4:39 PM

“Almost every day.” That’s my sister’s answer when I ask her how often she uses concealer now. She is 12, but already goes to school with a whole layer of makeup: concealer, highlighter, mascara, eyebrow pencil and probably more.

When I was 12 myself, I didn’t even use any of these things, maybe the occasional lip balm. If you had asked me then what you used concealer for, I wouldn’t have known. Concealer, what is that? Maybe it’s my fault. After all, I’m the one who gave her her first make-up. It started with just mascara. Not long after she first used the mascara, highlighter was added, which was later joined by eyebrow pencil and concealer.

Zombie

When I asked her why she is wearing all this, she pointed to her eyes and said: “You see these bags, I’m not going to school like a zombie. I wish I had the same eyes as one of my friends, she just doesn’t have bags under her eyes at all.” My heart broke a little when I heard this. I also had pretty bad bags under my eyes at her age. It didn’t really matter to me at the time, no one talked about it and none of my friends wore makeup to school at the time. Now things are different, perhaps also because of corona, where the only people you saw were influencers who looked perfect with the help of filters and layers of makeup. This is probably also why young girls feel like they are expected to get up twenty minutes earlier in the morning so that they look perfect.

The problem with make-up is that you first have to put it on boost gives self-confidence. You look different (in a positive way) when you put on mascara for the first time. This boost fades after a while. After a while, you no longer feel extra confident when you have makeup on, but actually without it you just feel more insecure than before you started wearing makeup.

‘Good’ drug

Makeup is just a drug. A ‘good’ drug indeed. Of course you look better to other people, so they don’t care how you feel. While someone who uses cocaine is encouraged to stop using it, girls who wear makeup are only expected to use more and more. Ultimately, for most people, it’s not about how you feel, it’s just about how beautiful other people think you are.

