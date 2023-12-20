READING – The library man to discover

A book in person. Since August, the Big Island has welcomed a library like no other, a human library where the book is none other than the human himself. Here, personal stories are transformed into turned pages, revealing authentic stories that seek to break down prejudices as you read. The innovative concept of the human library is based on a direct exchange between living books and readers eager to discover sometimes little-known worlds.

“The book is open to all readers. In case of misunderstanding, readers can ask questions without judgment,” underlines Rinah Lalaniaina, founder of this initiative in Madagascar. It sometimes happens that the container of a book can deceive at first glance, but it is by delving into its contents that the reader discovers the richness of the concept of this human library. Rinah Lalaniaina is inspired by the human library in Denmark and keeps the founding principle intact. “You’re like reading a book, but in a way that can create more focus and understanding, without the stereotypes,” he explains.

The Human Library does not stick to a specific location, but its team organizes monthly reading sessions in various locations such as the Alliance Française Andavamamba Library, the National Library, and many other libraries. Anyone can become a living book, especially those with impressive stories. “I’ve been a book to the human library twice before. The first time I shared my story under the title ‘Manipulation’, and the second time I brought the title ‘Poet and Manipulation’. The title is not revealed in advance, but the location is announced. It’s like in all libraries, you discover the title once there,” explains Zara Ainga, poet and writer. For the next program, the Human Library will open its doors in February with captivating titles, promising an enriching and bias-free reading experience.

Nicole Rafalimananjara