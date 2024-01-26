Real estate developer invests 30 million euros and launches luxury development next to Estádio do Dragão – Executive Digest

#Real #estate #developer #invests #million #euros #launches #luxury #development #Estádio #Dragão #Executive #Digest

Alma Development, the Portuguese arm of French real estate developer Panhard International, has started marketing Essence, a luxury residential project on the Antas hillside, in Porto.

“Essence is a new residential development located in the emblematic city of Porto, more specifically in the Antas area, and is the ideal place for those looking for an exclusive apartment with a unique visual identity, carefully designed to offer an unforgettable experience, all days”, writes the promoter on her page.

These new apartments, some with views of Estádio do Dragão and Encosta Nascente da Cidade, have large outdoor spaces with gardens, large balconies, gym, social room with Teens and Kids Club and private parking in the basement.

In addition, it also has a multifunctional room, gym, digital concierge system, charging stations for electric vehicles, garage, storage room.

The blocks, designed by Atelier OODA, are located in a gated community, with a private garden, and are made up of 84 housing units ranging from T0 to T4.

Scheduled for completion at the end of 2025, this luxury development in the city of Invicta is budgeted at 30 million euros, according to ‘Negócios’.

“Scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, Essence is made up of 84 apartments with generous areas and large balconies, spread across 4 blocks, ranging from T0 apartments to T4 apartments with rooftops”, highlights the developer.

Also Read:  Car sales in Bulgaria reached the levels before the COVID-19 pandemic

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Here is the date of Eid Al Fitr 2024 according to astronomical calculation
Here is the date of Eid Al Fitr 2024 according to astronomical calculation
Posted on
British King Charles in hospital for prostate surgery
British King Charles in hospital for prostate surgery
Posted on
D-backs agree to one season with Joc Pederson
D-backs agree to one season with Joc Pederson
Posted on
Coffee and black tea in comparison: one drink is healthier
Coffee and black tea in comparison: one drink is healthier
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News