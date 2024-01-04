Real estate market expert Yan Bingli criticized Hou Kang’s loan “Lian Xiaohua” and the bitter consequences may be that the whole people will foot the bill.

#Real #estate #market #expert #Yan #Bingli #criticized #Hou #Kangs #loan #Lian #Xiaohua #bitter #consequences #people #foot #bill

Financial Center/Reported by Lu Zhongyu and Chen Shenghan in Taipei

Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Youyi has proposed a “Hou Kang Loan” policy for young people to buy a house, with a full loan of up to 15 million yuan and no down payment. However, Yan Bingli, managing director of Cushman & Wakefield, said bluntly yesterday that the builders will ultimately benefit. He believes that once the five-year grace period ends, the repayment pressure will increase, and people will go directly to foreclosure before they can come out. Therefore, he criticized the ten-year lock-up period. It cannot be transferred, it is just a way of saying “Lian Xiaohua”.

Hou Youyi pushed Hou Kangdai to grab young votes (Photo/FTV News)

Hou Youyi’s campaign MV: “Young man Hou Kang doesn’t have to worry about the down payment for his loan, he will be elected No. 3 for president.”

In order to capture the votes of young people, Hou Youyi came up with the idea of ​​buying a house for young people early, which seemed very popular, with a full loan of up to 15 million and no down payment. However, real estate market expert Yan Bingli believes that “Hou Kang Loan” is not only unsatisfactory, but also harmful to the public. The young people are not well off, but the builders are happy.

Yan Bingli, managing director of Cushman & Wakefield: “You don’t need to take money to buy a house. Leave some money to pay your interest. It will collapse after half a year. If it collapses, the bank will conduct an auction. He said it has been closed for ten years and he is still talking nonsense.”

Yan Bingli warned that even if you have 15 million and the full loan has a 10-year lock-up period, once the five-year grace period is over and you cannot pay off the mortgage, you will still have to face the fate of foreclosure. Not only did Hou Youyi throw cold water on him, Yan Bingli also described his deputy Zhao Shaokang as “innocent and cute” when he said that housing prices will not fall but only rise.

Real estate market expert Yan Bingli criticized Hou Kang’s loan “Lian Xiaohua” and the bitter consequences may be that the whole people will foot the bill (Photo / FTV News)

Yan Bingli, Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield: “Why does the market seem to say that many people’s reaction is that it has not fallen? I have said that it is falling or reverse falling. If it falls so hard that you can’t tell, just because you haven’t sold doesn’t mean you haven’t lost.” , in 2023, they are actually suppressing your investment buying, and in 2024, they are encouraging self-use buying to intervene. The government is doing this, and we can see its intentions. “

Lai Zhengyi, Chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry: “I don’t think the government should cheat the votes every time during the election. Lai Zhengyi, the Chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be gone after the election. Lai Zhengyi, the Chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this government must To complete the package, National Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lai Zhengyi, for example, five years later, National Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lai Zhengyi, then he may not be able to pay, National Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lai Zhengyi, at this time, National Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lai Zhengyi, the government There may need to be a mechanism, such as Lai Zhengyi, chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce, to buy it back for him to help him.”

National Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lai Zhengyi believes that Hou Kangdai must spend another 100 million yuan in special budget to help young people share housing prices (Photo / FTV News)

Lai Zhengyi, chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, helped to calm down the situation. He believed that as long as the government follows up and spends the people’s tax money and prepares a special budget of 100 million yuan, it can help young people share the housing prices. At the same time, he also affirmed the Tsai administration’s iron fist in real estate speculation. This year The launch of Housing Tax 2.0 will have an impact on Tianlong Country, where the unit price starts at one million yuan, and will deter investors. With the help of the “New Qing’an Loan”, it can effectively increase the purchase sentiment for self-occupancy and implement housing justice.

