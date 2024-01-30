Real Gooische Mother Bo Wilkes: ‘A nanny is of course a huge luxury!’ | Stories behind the news

#Real #Gooische #Mother #Wilkes #nanny #huge #luxury #Stories #news

Family life ensures that Bo is always busy. “It is quite busy here at home with three children, especially during the morning and evening rush hours. Fortunately, Paul has been working from home two days a week since the corona pandemic. This also allows him to occasionally take the kids to school or pick them up.”

Conscious motherhood

Paul owns a family business that specializes in electrical engineering. “It’s nice that he can now open his laptop at home, but I’m usually at home with the children. I plan my work as a content creator clearly. I take photos and videos for companies, so that they are more visible online.

I have consciously chosen motherhood and love being with the children. That’s why I keep Wednesday and Friday off from work. Then we often go out to do something active. Climbing in the climbing forest, horse riding or going for a nice walk in the neighborhood, for example. The girls can also have a good time inside, because they love doing crafts.”

Staff

Tasks are divided within the household. “I always do the shopping and cook myself, because I love that. Paul really likes that too, but during the week it is easier in terms of planning if I do it. At the weekend he sometimes goes out and cooks an extensive dinner.

We also have a wonderful nanny. She takes care of the children when necessary and helps me with the housework. That is of course extremely luxurious. Laundry is a time-consuming chore and it seems like it never ends with three kids. Ever since we had children, we have been tidying and cleaning all day long. Paul and I are a good team: we help each other and coordinate everything.”

Bo lets us know that she is secretly quite handy. “I recently painted the entire toilet. Sometimes I suddenly get an inspiration and then I get creative. I have also come quite far in the technical field. Installing a printer goes well for me. Are the jobs really complicated? Then I will ask for help, haha!”

Traditional

The couple has a joint account for fixed costs. “We are quite traditional and old-fashioned when it comes to finances. Of course we both have business accounts, but in the end everything goes into one big pile. That works for us.”

New season

The shooting days of the fourth season of the popular Videoland series Echte Gooische Moeders have also started again. “It’s always a pleasure to do. We will make ten episodes in a short period of time and it will be available from May. You’re usually filming an episode for three days, so that’s sometimes a bit of cramming. But the fourth season is again full of highlights.”

Wedding in Santorini

One of those highlights is planning Bo’s wedding. “The preparations will certainly be reflected in the series. We are getting married in the Greek sun, because the wedding will take place in Santorini. It is quite difficult to arrange everything from the Netherlands, and the island is also locked down around this time of year. Fortunately, we have a fantastic wedding planner.”

Tip

The Real Gooische Mother has a good tip for others. “It is important to go away together as a couple every now and then. We started 2024 with a weekend in Paris, and I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year. Sometimes you forget that you are not just a father or mother. That is why I think it is important to make enough time for this. After all, time passes so quickly!”

You in this section?

