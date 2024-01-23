‘Real Housewife’ Susanna: ‘My partner likes to cook and I do the shopping’ | Stories behind the news

#Real #Housewife #Susanna #partner #likes #cook #shopping #Stories #news

Although Susanna is currently seen a lot on television, she also works as a business partner and art dealer in the company of her brother-in-law: the world-famous artist Joseph Klibansky, the brother of her husband Louis.

Working with her in-laws? She doesn’t find that a problem at all. “It is difficult to keep work and private life separate, because when we are together with the whole family, it is often still about work. But that’s okay. We don’t have many disagreements, because everyone has their own tasks and responsibilities within the company.”

Natural distribution

The tasks within the household are of course divided. “Louis and I do everything together, this applies to both the housework and the care of the children. There are families in which the mother takes on many more tasks, but that is absolutely not the case with us. He enjoys cooking and I often do the shopping. It just depends on how it works out, everything is done in good consultation.”

Enjoy the children

When the Klibanskys go out, they often choose activities that are fun for the whole family. “We love walking through Amsterdam. Enjoy some shopping, visit a museum or have lunch somewhere. The girls are also fans of indoor trampoline parks, but I always leave that to Louis, haha.”

Susanna thinks it is important to enjoy the children now. “When the children were small, I found it quite difficult to combine motherhood with work. The company was experiencing enormous growth at the time. Now I want to spend more time with the girls, because time flies so quickly. That makes me quite anxious sometimes.

I try to work more during school hours. The eldest will go to group 8 next year and then she will slowly build her own life. Then we’ll lose her, I sometimes joke. So for now we do plenty of fun things with the family.”

Time for yourself

Susanna has a good tip for other mothers. “Also make time for yourself. That sometimes crosses my mind. Louis and I are planning more and more weekend getaways. Now that our daughters are a little older, I find it easier to take them to my in-laws for a few nights. Then we go to Paris or London, for example.

We love going out with the children, but having good conversations without being interrupted by the children is also very nice!”

Housewives

The second season of the popular series The Real Housewives of Amsterdam has only just ended, but Susanna is anything but sitting still. She is one of eight celebrities who compete with each other in the world of musicals.

“The programs are very different, but I got a lot of energy from Stars on Stage. The Real Housewives was also a really fun adventure, but I had a better feeling with Stars On Stage.”

The question remains whether we will see Susanna again in a possible third season. “I do not think so. I’m not necessarily proud of what I show in The Housewives, because my talent doesn’t really shine through. Besides, I don’t know if I can add anything extra. In the series the focus is mainly on drama, and that is not my thing. I don’t like arguing.”

Absolutely yes

In recent years, Susanna has noticed that she misses singing. “I had been struggling for a while with the fact that I no longer sang. I was disappointed about that, but I didn’t know how to pick up my career again, because I had no goal. Until I suddenly got a call for Stars On Stage.

I immediately said yes. I love the musical world, it is so versatile. I just don’t know if I could play the same role for years, but nowadays there are also a lot of films with singing, such as The Sound of Music. That seems great to me.”

