Real Madrid 5-3 Atletico Madrid MATCH RESULT – SUMMARY Arda Güler… – Last minute Real Madrid news

The excitement continues in the Spanish Super Cup. In the semi-final match, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, whose jersey our national star Arda Güler wore, had a tough time. Real Madrid won the match, which ended 3-3 in normal time, 5-3 with the goals it scored in extra time, and made its name into the final. Arda Güler entered the game in the 112th minute. Here are all the details and summary about the match…

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid duke it out in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup. Referee Javier Alberola Rojas blew the whistle in the match played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid won the match, which ended 3-3 in normal time, 5-3 with goals in extra time, and advanced to the final.

Real Madrid’s goals were scored by Antonio Rudiger in the 20th minute, Ferland Mendy in the 29th minute, Dani Carvajal in the 85th minute, Stefan Savic’s own goal in the 116th minute and 120+3. Brahim Diaz scored in the minute. Atletico Madrid’s goals were scored by Mario Hermoso in the 7th minute, Antione Griezmann in the 37th minute and Rudiger’s own goal in the 78th minute.

For the purple-whites, our national star Arda Güler entered the game in the 112th minute.

ANSWER FROM ARDA GÜLER TO THE POST-MATCH BARÇA QUESTION

Arda Güler, who made a statement into the microphone of the broadcaster after the match, said, “Will Barcelona or Osasuna be in the final?” He also answered the question.

The young star said, “The opponent does not matter. Since we are Real Madrid, we will play to win no matter who comes.”

ARDA COMMENT FROM CARLO ANCELOTTI

After the match, Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti made a statement about the match. The experienced coach also talked about Arda Güler.

“We are very happy to have such a great talent like Arda Güler in Real Madrid.” Ancelotti said the following about Arda’s difficult injury process and his future in the team:

“Arda dealt with an injury for 6 months and is doing very well now. Let’s be patient. There is no need to force. Arda Güler will show his talent. There is an adaptation process. He has great quality. He will be a very important player for Real Madrid. Talent is a matter of genetics. Mother and “We are grateful to his father for that.”

