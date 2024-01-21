#Real #Madrid #Almeria #live

Last minute of Real Madrid – Almería, live:

Soooo good afternooneeeeeeeees. sunny sunday in MadridNice Sunday for football. Those of Ancelotti to the regularity competition after winning the Super Cup and losing to Atlético in the Cup. Wanting to regain the leadership of LaLiga and to clear up any doubts after what happened on Thursday. In front of them they will have a Almeriabottom, who tied with Girona in the last round and wants to grow in this second round.

He Madrid pick up the pulse Liga after a bittersweet period away from her. He has won the Spain Supercup after surpassing Atlético and Barcelona and has been eliminated from the Copa after falling at the Metropolitano in the derby last Thursday. They will now have three weeks ahead to focus on the League title before the return of the Championswith matches as important as the visits of Atlético and Gironaand the poisoned exits before Getafe and Las Palmas. will play Kepato continue with the goal fare.

He Almeria visit to Madrid with the good feelings that Garitano’s team gave off in the last game against Girona, which has served as motivation and confidence despite not getting a victory they deserved. Of course, after 20 days without winningdoing it for the first time in the Bernabeu They would be big words, although that doesn’t mean they want to stop trying. In fact, the best games of the Almeria This year they have faced the best teams in the competition. Against Atlético in the Metropolitano those of Simeone They ended up asking for the time, before him Barça in Montjuic, more of the same, and the final culmination was the great match they played against the current leader of the League.

It’s a good time for you, between aperitif and aperitif, to come in here and get to know the elevens, the news of the match Bernabeu and the most interesting data from the previous one. We don’t wait any longer and start.