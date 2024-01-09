Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético ‘help’ Osasuna

#Real #Madrid #Barcelona #Atlético #Osasuna

Despite being approved by the Spanish Football Assembly, Not all teams willingly accepted economic distribution of the Super Cup, something that Valencia made clear, denouncing the situation, fact that was later forgotten through the mediation of Rubiales reaching an agreement outside the courts with the woman who was at the time president of the Valencian club.

In this edition, and to avoid problems of any kind, The Federation contacted Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético from Madrid so that gave part of their income to Osasuna and, in this way, avoid any type of conflict. The three teams agreed, distributing part of their loot, 200,000 euros each for Osasuna.

The money that The Navarrese club is going to take more than a million euros, an amount that is above the distribution assigned in the official distribution. All this in the absence of knowing what he is capable of doing on the field of play, which would increase in one million more if you are a finalist and two if you win the Super Cup.

Distribution by titles achieved

It must be remembered that The distribution comes hand in hand with the titles achieved by each team, that is, sports results, television audiences and the value that the clubs have in the current distribution of audiovisual rights. In no case, the amounts that any club earns are always higher than those they would charge for playing a friendly outside of Spain.