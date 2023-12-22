Real Madrid | Bellingham is already the second most valuable footballer in all of history

#Real #Madrid #Bellingham #valuable #footballer #history

Jude Bellingham’s emergence into the League It has even surprised the sports management of Real Madrid. When the white club decided this summer to pay a fixed 103 million to Borussia Dortmund and agree to another 40 million in bonuses, it was because they trusted that the English international would become a cornerstone of their future project.

At 20 years old, Bellingham is already an established footballer. One of the great world stars. But no one within the Madrid entity expected such a high immediate performance. Bellingham has already shattered its best scoring record in a single season, the 14 goals he scored in his last season with Dortmund. And he is only nine away from equaling the 28 that he had scored in his four seasons as a professional before landing at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The English international leads the EA Sports League Pichichi Trophy standings with 13 goals and adds four more in the Champions League for a total of 17 goals in 21 games. Records at the level of the best forwards… arriving from the second line.

With his devastating scoring efficiency and his presence on the field, Bellingham has become the new leader of Real Madrid which has reached the round of 16 of the Champions League with full victories and closes the year 2023 as leader of the EA Sports League thanks to its better scoring balance compared to Girona.

With these numbers, his price since the season began has skyrocketed, to the point of becoming the second most valuable footballer in the entire world history. Bellingham had a market value of 120 million when he signed for Real Madrid and in half a year he has raised that figure to 180 million, matching Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, always according to the calculations of the specialized market portal ‘transfermarket’.

There is only one footballer in history who has reached a higher market value, his own Kyian Mbappé, who reached 200 kilos when he was barely 19 years oldin December 2018, when he was completing his second season in the ranks of PSG.

The five footballers with the highest market value in history

Player Team Date Age Market value Kylian Mbappé PSG 12-17-2018 19 years 200 million Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 12-22-2023 20 years 180 million Erling Haaland Manchester City 6-20-2023 22 years 180 million Neymar PSG 24-1 -2018 25 years 180 million Leo Messi Barça 1-1-2018 30 years 180 million

Bellingham ousts Vinicius at Real Madrid who, with 150 million, was the footballer with the highest market value in all of history. Behind them are Cristiano Ronaldo (120) and Rodrygo and Fede Valverde (100).

More cards than goals

In this month of December, however, Bellingham has stood out more for its bad manners with rivals and referees than for its goals. In Mendizorroza he was close to expulsion due to his repeated protests and a harsh tackle on Tenaglia that even caused a brawl, but Díaz de Mera forgave his verbal incontinence.

Four days earlier, against Villarreal, Figueroa Vázquez had to warn him not to have the crowd throw him on him after an action in which he demanded a penalty. The magnanimity of the Andalusian referee prevented him from receiving a second yellow card. Like González Fuertes a week earlier against Granada, where he also protested everything and also made a harsh tackle on Gumbau that had to send him to the locker room early.

In this month of December, Bellingham has scored three goals and has seen four yellow cards, adding what he saw at the closing of the group stage of the Champions League against Unión Berlin. In total, the English midfielder has four yellow cards in the domestic tournament, which puts him one away from suspension, and two in the top European competition.