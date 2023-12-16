Real Madrid Castilla – Intercity, live: First Federation, live today

#Real #Madrid #Castilla #Intercity #live #Federation #live #today

Raúl and Castilla, against the ‘crab effect’

The preview of the meeting, by our colleague Carlos Forjanes.

Raúl’s Castilla has been going like Ricky Martin for a month and a half, one step forward (5-0 against the Balearic Islands and 2-1 against San Fernando) and one step backwards (1-2 against Algeciras and 1-1 against the last day against Granada B with ten). Some observer could even say that he moves like crabs, sideways. There are those insipid 0-0 against Murcia and Alcoyano. There’s a reason it’s the tie king of Group II, with seven in 16 rounds, and its classification reflects just that: it’s tenth out of twenty teams. The promotion playoff (ten points) and the relegation playoff (nine) are almost the same distance away. Neither chicha nor limoná.

Raúl will try to change it again with Nico Paz and hoping that Toro Álvaro Rodríguez’s goal against the Nasrid reserve team activates him. Opposite, an Alicante Intercity in which there is investment to go for promotion and former First Division veterans (Manu Herrera, Nsue…) although today they lose Traoré, sanctioned.