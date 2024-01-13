Real Madrid is left without Llull and Tavares in one fell swoop

#Real #Madrid #left #Llull #Tavares #fell #swoop

The calendar is noticeable at Real Madrid. This Sunday they will play their 7th game in the last 15 days and the physicality suffers from the leader of the League and the Euroleague. After another match resolved in extra time, against Valencia Basket last Thursday, the infirmary has been filled with two new members.

· Sergio Llull. Injury to the plantar fascia of the right foot.

· Walter Tavares. Injury to the external lateral ligament of the right ankle.

The white club has not offered more information about the extent of the same or the recovery time for each case.

Llull ended up lame in the game against the Valencians after stepping wrong on a drive to the basket, already in overtime. Tavares, who at the beginning of the season suffered a respiratory infection that undermined his participation, was Real Madrid’s main stronghold in the painting, since Chus Mateo reserved Vincent Poirier.

In the absence of more specificity regarding the time of absence, both have been ruled out for the next match (against UCAM Murcia, 12:30 p.m., Movistar Plus).

In the match against Valencia, Facu Campazzo also suffered a blow, without consequences according to Madrid’s medical services. Llull’s loss in that position can be covered by Carlos Alocén, increasingly present since he returned in December after two and a half years without competing.

During the last few games, the loss of Rudy Fernández and Gabriel Deck, two forwards, has been a constant. Sergio Rodríguez, who is a point guard like Llull, has also passed through the rest area. Center Eli John Ndiaye has returned to the regular rotation and will become a core piece without Tavares.

