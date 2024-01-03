Real Madrid – Mallorca prediction. LaLiga | 01/03/2024

#Real #Madrid #Mallorca #prediction #LaLiga

Matchday 19 of the Spanish League between Real Madrid and Mallorca. The match will be played on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium at 7:15 p.m. (Spanish time).

He Real Madrid comes to this match after a narrow 0-1 victory against Alavés on December 18in a match that was decided in the final moments in favor of the merengue team, leading the classification together with Girona with 45 points.

He Mallorca comes to this match after beat Osasuna at home 3-2situated fourteenth on the leaderboard with 18 points already just 5 points from the relegation zone.

Los bermellones are located in the lower area of ​​the table, although right now he is in his best moment of the season. However, it must be said that Real Madrid has 7 consecutive victories, beating Mallorca at home, a team that has been especially good at it, with a streak of 10 victories, of the 11 games played at home this season, after a draw against Rayo Vallecano. Without a doubt it is a complicated match for Mallorca looking to start the year 2024 away from home. For their part, Ancelotti’s boys are preparing their way to the Spanish Super Cup.

He Real Madrid receives Mallorca before traveling to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Spanish Super Cup. Several players are expected to return after the Christmas break. Carvajal, Camavinga and Arda Güler They could enter the call, although they will not be starters. Vinicius, on the other hand, will return in the Super Cup.

Both teams need the victory due to their respective situations.Real Madrid because any mistake would mean giving options to their closest rivals and given the possibility of giving up first place to Girona, they cannot make any mistakes. Mallorca to avoid falling into relegation positions. Without a doubt we will see an open match with spaces, although the difference between both teams is more than notable, if we take into account the squad of both teams. Furthermore, it must be taken into account that the Real Madrid will have recently recovered players who will be in the squad for this match.

In short, taking into account the situation with which Real Madrid arrivesbeing the leader of the competition, with some players already recovered and the enormous quality of their squad, is why it seems that the best forecast for this match is the Real Madrid victory and more than one goal at 1.50 on Bet365.