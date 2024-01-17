Real Madrid: schedule and where to watch the semifinal of the Women’s Super Cup on TV

#Real #Madrid #schedule #watch #semifinal #Womens #Super #Cup

The Barça team starts as favorites in today’s match to qualify for the final against Levante

The Municipal Stadium of Butarque (Leganés) hosts a high-voltage match this Wednesday, January 17. Such a Barcelona – Real Madrid in the semi-finals from Women’s Super Cup. Only one of the two will fight for the title in the grand final.

Although the history of the Madrid team in the Women’s Football is scarce, the entity of both clubs and their eternal rivalry in the beautiful sport makes the term Classic It is also used every time there is a confrontation between the white and Blaugrana players.

Before stepping on the pitch, Barcelona presents itself as the top favorite for the title, and therefore it is also the favorite in these semifinals. And the team JonathanGiráldez is sweeping all the competitions it is competing in (League F, Champions League and Queen’s Cup), while the group of Alberto Toril has just been mathematically eliminated from the Champions League.

In the League, Barça is the leader of the table after winning all 13 games played (scoring 59 goals and having conceded only 3), while Real Madrid is third, tied on points with Levante, nine points behind the Barcelona team (with a balance of 10 wins and 3 losses, with 34 goals for and 16 against).

The statistics are also overwhelming in favor of the culés: Of the 14 matches played between Real Madrid and Barça, the Catalans have won on all occasions. However, Madrid has managed to put its rival on the ropes, as in the semi-finals of last season’s Super Cup, when Barça could only win by the bare minimum.

Not even the significant losses that Giráldez has seems to balance the duel. At Barça, heavyweights from the locker room will not play like Alexia Putellas, Mapi Leon, Fridolina Rolfö o Jana Fernandez.

For its part, Toril has doubts about the team’s top scorer, Signe Brown, due to the physical discomfort it entails. Yes, the great white hopes in attack will be in Leganés: Athena Del Castillo, Linda Caicedo y Hailey Raso.

The winner of the Classic will face each other in the final of the Spanish Women’s Super Cup 2024 al Levantea team that beat the Atlético de Madrid after 120 minutes.

SCHEDULE OF THE SEMIFINAL OF THE WOMEN’S SUPERCUP BETWEEN BARCELONA AND REAL MADRID

The match Barcelona – Real Madridcorresponding to the semifinals of the Spanish Women’s Super Cupwill be played this Wednesday, January 17, at the Municipal Stadium of Butarque starting at 7:00 p.m..

The meeting can be seen at straight by television through The 2 from TVE and TV3 in Catalonia. The game can also be followed on streaming in the page web RTVE Play.