‘Real Madrid signs the ideal successor Courtois’

#Real #Madrid #signs #ideal #successor #Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is still out of action with a knee injury at Real Madrid. The Royal’s number one seems untouchable in the Spanish capital for the time being, but Real seems to be working on a long-term successor.

Courtois injured himself during training at Real and will be sidelined for the next few months. To be sure, he skips the European Championship, a loss for the national team. In the meantime, Real is scouring the market for a new goalkeeper.

Randall Rodríguez naar Real Madrid?

According to Los Merengues Transfers ended up with Randall Rodríguez, a young Uruguayan goalkeeper who is under contract with Peñarol. Rodríguez made his mark at the U20 World Cup in Argentina last summer.

Real would like to bring Rodríguez on board for its second team, Real Madrid Castilla. There he would be allowed to mature quietly, before he possibly steps up to the main force. Rodríguez is committed until mid-2024 and currently has to cost 500 thousand euros (Transfer market).

Lunin en Kepa

Real, meanwhile, signed Kepa to make up for Courtois’ absence. The Spaniard is rented from Chelsea for one season, but could then make the switch permanently.

In addition, Real also has Andriy Lunin under contract, but he would like to play more. And with the possible arrival of Rodríguez, the Ukrainian’s playing chances do not seem to increase immediately.