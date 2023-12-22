Real Madrid strikes in extra time and can still celebrate Christmas as leader in La Liga

#Real #Madrid #strikes #extra #time #celebrate #Christmas #leader #Liga

No, Alaves-Real Madrid will not receive a beauty prize. The organization of the home team was well put together and Jude Bellingham – usually the star this season at the Royal – was hardly involved.

To make matters worse, Real Madrid had to continue with ten of them after the break. Ref Diaz initially drew a yellow card for a major foul by Nacho, but on the advice of the VAR he still showed his red card.

With one man less, the visitors were no longer able to outplay the home team. After a lackluster match, a 0-0 seemed the logical result, but the sting was in the tail for a brave Alaves.

In extra time, the home defense gave away a corner kick a little too easily and that was punished mercilessly by the visitors. The little Vazquez was left alone in the box and headed the 0-1 past Alaves keeper Sivera.

Thanks to the win and the draw against Girona earlier in the evening, Real Madrid now comes alongside in the standings. The Royal is above Girona based on the goal difference.