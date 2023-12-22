“Real” Madrid suffers a victory in the Basque Country in the minority, Girona misses the advantage in Seville – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#Real #Madrid #suffers #victory #Basque #Country #minority #Girona #misses #advantage #Seville #Football #Sportacentrs.com

In the first half of the duel between “Alavés” and “Real”, the players of the Basque Country team attacked more dangerously, as the representatives of the Royal Club, Fran García and Jude Bellingham, blocked dangerous shots from the home team.

“Real” did not look convincing in the opening of the second half either. The Madrid team found themselves in the minority after Nacho Fernandez slipped through the legs of 19-year-old Samu Omorodion in the 54th minute.

2 – @nachofi1990 🇪🇸 is the first @realmadriden player to see two red cards 🔴🔴 in a single @LaLigaEN season since Sergio Ramos in 2017/18. Sanction. pic.twitter.com/LK92TcHAoZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 21, 2023

Alavés, who strengthened their defense at the end of the fight, came close to taking away points from Real Madrid for the first time since November 28, 2020, but in the second minute of stoppage time, after a Toni Kroos corner kick, Lucas Vázquez headed the ball into the goal, his first goal. hit on the season.

After a short holiday break, “Real” will host “Mallorca” on January 3.

The fourth goal in the last three games was scored by “Girona” Ukrainian striker Artems Dovbyk, who scored a penalty kick at the end of the first half.

The Girona team, which is having a historically successful season, was prevented from achieving a streak of ten victories in away matches by the shot made by Argentine Herman Pecella with the outside of his foot in the 88th minute.

6 – Players to score the most goals in the five major European leagues since the start of November 2023: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane: 9

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé: 8

🇪🇸 Borja Mayoral: 7

🇺🇦 ARTEM DÓVBYK: 6

🇧🇷 Rodrygo Goes: 6 Winter. pic.twitter.com/pBQ2aV9r2o — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 21, 2023

Spanish “La Liga”, round 18

GameResultGoal scorersRayo Vallecano – Valencia0:1 (0:0)Canos 61’Granada – Sevilla0:3 (0:2)Pedrosa 23′ Ocampos 32′ Ramos 49’Atlético Madrid – Getafe3:3 (1:0)Griezmann 44′ 69′ (11m) Morata 63′ – Majorals 53′ 90+3′ (11m) Rodriguez 87′ Barcelona – Almeria 3:2 (1:1) Rafina 33′ Sergi Roberto 60′ 83′ – Baptistao 41′ Gonzalez 71′ Athletic Bilbao – Las Palmas1:0 (0:0)U. Gomez 90’+4Villarreal – Celta Vigo 3:2 (2:0) Pedras 13′ Mandi 40′ Parejo 48′ (11m) – Duvik 52′ Larsen 57′ Real Betis – Girona 1:1 (0:1) Pecella 88′ – Dovbik 39′ (11m) Cádiz – Real Sociedad 0:0–Alavés – Real Madrid 0:1 (0:0) Vasquez 90’+2Mallorca – Osasuna 3:2 (1:1) Nastasic 12′ D. Rodriguez 53′ Raijo 62′ – Ibanez 7′ Raul 90’+1

Overall rating

VKomandaSUNZVārtiP1.Real Madrid18143139:11452.Girona18143142:21453.Barcelona18115234:21384.Atlético Madrid17112435:19355.Athletic Bilbao18105334:19356.Real Sociedad1887329:18317.Real Betis18610210:18288.Getafe1868524:23269.Las Palmas1874715:152510.Valencia1865719:222311.Rayo Vallecano1848616:242012.Osasuna1854921:291913.Villarreal1854926:351914.Mallorca1839617:221815.Sevilla1737723:241616.Alavés18441014:241617.Cádiz1829714:241518.Celta Vigo1827918:281319.Granada18151220:40820.Almeria18051317:405

Top goal scorers

VSPlayerTeamGoals 1.Jude BellinghamReal Madrid132.Borja MajoralsGetafe12 (4)3.Antoine GriezmannAtlético M.11 (3)Artem DovbykGirona11 (3)5.Alvaro MorataAtlético M.96.Injaki WilliamsAthletic B.8Gorka GurusetAthletic B.88.Gerard MorenoVillarreal8 (2)Robert LewandowskiBarcelona8 (2) 10. Ante Budimir Osasuna8 (3)

