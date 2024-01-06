Real Madrid wins the longest and most productive ULEB Euroleague game of all time

#Real #Madrid #wins #longest #productive #ULEB #Euroleague #game #time

The Madrid team won the 19th round game at home with a score of 130:126 (25:18, 13:18, 26:25, 17:20, 10:10, 11:11, 9:9, 19:15). Also, this is the highest-scoring game of all time in the history of the Euroleague.

Halftime ended with the score 81-81 after Dzhanan Musa made two free throws with 27 seconds left. There was also a tie after the first overtime, when Shane Larkin scored two free throws eight seconds before the end.

In the second overtime, “Anadolu Efes” gained a nine-point advantage, but the Madrid team fought back and Mario Hezonja scored a 102-102 tie in the last second. The winner was not determined in the third overtime either, as Valters Tavares scored 111-111 five seconds before the end.

The home team made the decisive breakthrough in the fourth overtime in the last minute, when first Hezonja made a long shot and Musa made it 128:122 28 seconds before the final signal.

Musa had 40 points and eight assists in the game, Hezonja had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Facundo Campazzo had 25 points and 11 assists, and Tavares had 20 points, 12 steals and four blocks.

Larkin had 32 points, nine assists and nine fouls for the visitors, while Darius Thompson had 21 points.

“Real” is the leader of the tournament with 17 victories in 19 matches, while “Anadolu Efes” is in 15th position with seven successes.

In the ULEB Euroleague, 18 teams play a two-round tournament, the best six enter the elimination tournament, while the seventh to tenth place winners will compete in the “play-in” round. The final four tournament will take place in Berlin this season.

In the previous season, the basketball players of “Real” Madrid became the winners of Europe’s most prestigious club tournament for the 11th time, who defeated “Olympiacos” of Piraeus in the final game in Kaunas with a score of 79:78.