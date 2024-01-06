Real Madrid wins the longest and most productive ULEB Euroleague game of all time

#Real #Madrid #wins #longest #productive #ULEB #Euroleague #game #time

The Madrid team won the 19th round game at home with a score of 130:126 (25:18, 13:18, 26:25, 17:20, 10:10, 11:11, 9:9, 19:15). Also, this is the highest-scoring game of all time in the history of the Euroleague.

Halftime ended with the score 81-81 after Dzhanan Musa made two free throws with 27 seconds left. There was also a tie after the first overtime, when Shane Larkin scored two free throws eight seconds before the end.

In the second overtime, “Anadolu Efes” gained a nine-point advantage, but the Madrid team fought back and Mario Hezonja scored a 102-102 tie in the last second. The winner was not determined in the third overtime either, as Valters Tavares scored 111-111 five seconds before the end.

The home team made the decisive breakthrough in the fourth overtime in the last minute, when first Hezonja made a long shot and Musa made it 128:122 28 seconds before the final signal.

Musa had 40 points and eight assists in the game, Hezonja had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Facundo Campazzo had 25 points and 11 assists, and Tavares had 20 points, 12 steals and four blocks.

Larkin had 32 points, nine assists and nine fouls for the visitors, while Darius Thompson had 21 points.

“Real” is the leader of the tournament with 17 victories in 19 matches, while “Anadolu Efes” is in 15th position with seven successes.

In the ULEB Euroleague, 18 teams play a two-round tournament, the best six enter the elimination tournament, while the seventh to tenth place winners will compete in the “play-in” round. The final four tournament will take place in Berlin this season.

Also Read:  Ziebart has 19 wins in China and 49 days until the next game - Basketball - Sportacentrs.com

In the previous season, the basketball players of “Real” Madrid became the winners of Europe’s most prestigious club tournament for the 11th time, who defeated “Olympiacos” of Piraeus in the final game in Kaunas with a score of 79:78.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What you need to know to bring your dog almost anywhere
What you need to know to bring your dog almost anywhere
Posted on
Putin’s re-election show and alternative candidates: what to expect from the presidential “election” in Russia?
Putin’s re-election show and alternative candidates: what to expect from the presidential “election” in Russia?
Posted on
Bolivia, a load of over 8 tons of cocaine seized – Breaking news
Bolivia, a load of over 8 tons of cocaine seized – Breaking news
Posted on
The colors of Neptune and Uranus are much more similar than expected
The colors of Neptune and Uranus are much more similar than expected
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News