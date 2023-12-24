Real Madrid’s white Christmas

#Real #Madrids #white #Christmas

He Real Madrid lands during the Christmas break settled in the League co-leadership and after signing a historic performance in the group stage of the Champions League. Despite the succession of bad news in the form of injuries of extreme seriousness (the last of which was that of David Alaba last weekend against Villarreal), Carlo’s team Ancelotti has traveled at cruising speed through this first stretch of the season, with only one defeat in 24 games. His winning percentage exceeds 83%.

Double leadership

The tie of Girona in it Villamarín and Madrid’s ‘in extremis’ triumph in Vitoria They allow the whites to chase the Catalans at the top of the table, but the ‘golaverage’ gives the Madrid team an advantage. Madrid has won 14 of its 18 League games, a 77,7%with three draws (Sevilla, Rayo and Betis) and the only defeat in the Madrid derby on matchday 6 (24th September). It has therefore been 99 days since the whites have not lost a game.

Madrid has not had any major problems doubling the lead in its Champions group, in which it competed with Naples, Sporting Braga and Union Berlin. The late goal of Ceballos at the Olimpiastadion in the German capital allowed the whites to seal their third full time in a Champions League group, after those of the 2011-12 and 2014-15 seasons. In none of those years did Madrid win the Champions League, but the statistics are there, they say, to be broken.

The 14 victories of Real Madrid and Girona represent the top number of wins overall in the 10 major European Leagues, surpassing Inter y Leverkusen (13), Bayern, Aston Villa, Arsenal and PSG (12), although the Spanish League is the League with the most games played (18). If we add European competitions, only Bayer de Xabi Alonso (Europa League) surpasses the overall number of victories for the whites (22 by 20). The aspirin team is the only one that remains undefeated in Europe.

‘Hey, Jude’

The great protagonist of the first half of the season at Real Madrid is, without a doubt, Jude Bellinghamarrived this summer at the white club from Borussia Dortmund (signing of 103 million of more variable euos) and has already become a great reference for the whites. Carlo Ancelotti, after the unexpected departure of Benzema Heading to Arabia, he designed a system designed by and to enhance the virtues of the English international, and the result has been optimal. In just four months of competition, Bellingham has already surpassed the best scoring mark of his career (adds 17 goals for the 14 of the previous year in Germany) and appears, despite being a midfielder, in the select group of the best scorers in Europe. A ranking that Harry leads Kane (25 goals for Bayern), followed by Mbappé (21), Guirassy y Haaland (19) and then Madrid’s 5, which adds the same goals as Lautaro Martínez.

But, beyond his offensive weight, Bellingham has already become a leader in Madrid. His ability to play in almost any position on the pitch, his deployment, his combativeness and his talent have already made him the crowd’s favoriteaccustomed to paying homage to him with the ‘Hey Jude‘, the favorite song of the Bernabéu fans.

Defensive insurance

Madrid’s numbers also stand out on the other side of the field, the one defended by the whites. Something unthinkable taking into account the losses of the two most important pieces of the defense in recent years, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Military, seriously injured for the entire season. A casualty that David joined a few days ago Alaba with the same injury (anterior cruciate ligament rupture) and that has added specific visits from Ferland in the infirmary Mendyabove all, and Dani Carvajal. The point is that Ancelotti has not been able to count on his starting defense throughout the course, to which is added the alternation in goal between Kepa y The moona debate that the Madrid coach keeps open at this point.

Despite everything, Madrid has only conceded 11 goals in the League, a figure that is only improved in its domestic tournaments by Inter (7), Nice (9) and Juventus (10).

The casualties and plan b

Despite all the good news that Madrid generates, the truth is that its season has not been free of problems in the form of injuries. For the Vitoria match, Madrid had eight casualties, in many cases important players: Courtois, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Vinicius, Carvajal, Mendy... Despite this, the team competed well and even fell apart after the expulsion of Nachopushing to take the victory very late thanks to a header from Lucas Vazquez,. The Galician is shining in plan B, a resource that Ancelotti is knowing how to exploit through players like Joselu (8 goals), Brahimfour goals and a growing weight in the team’s offensive game given Vini’s two absences to date, himself Nacho, Fran GarciaDani Ceballos And till Nico Pazauthor of a key goal in the Champions League against Naples.

Ancelotti’s ‘pax’

At this point, the continuity of Ancelotti leading the Madrid bench seems a more viable option than his departure Brazil to take charge of the ‘Canarinha’, which for several weeks of this same course was taken for granted. The truth is that the last few games have boosted the figure of the Madrid coach, who has known how to deal with an unusual attack on the health of his players in the form of mishaps of all kinds. Carletto is also supported by system change to promote the quality and power of their midfielders, the footballers who make up the style of their current Madrid. His wide experience allows you to manage all types of situations with solvency, and your ‘soft hand‘She seems ideal to manage a dressing room like Madrid’s. And if that was not enough, He is supported by the results (72% victories), the titles (10) and the numberss. He has just become, without going any further, the coach with the most victories in Madrid’s history in the European Cup (42). Biggest words in the white club.

The Bernabéu, the jewel in the crown

From 2019the Bernabéu is undergoing the most intense reform process in its long history. Basically, a new stadium is being built on the basis of the old one, to transform it into a multipurpose venue that multiplies the club’s income thanks to the celebration of all types of sporting, artistic or business events.. Slowed down by pandemic and the ukrainian warwhich have raised costs well above what was budgeted, to almost 1.2 billion of euros, Madrid fans have already been able to enjoy an almost finished Bernabéu in recent games, although it will not be definitive until the end of this season. However, the great performances, such as wraparound skin, retractable cover and grass or 360 video scoreboard They are practically ready, providing Real Madrid fans with an absolutely innovative match experience.