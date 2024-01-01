Real Spain was waiting for him, but he terminated his contract and now he could sign for Marathón

#Real #Spain #waiting #terminated #contract #sign #Marathón

2024-01-01

New year and news continue to emerge from the aurinegro camp, while the period of ups and downs continues. This time it is about the departure of a home player for the Clausura 2024 of the National League of Honduras.

The player who will not continue with Real España is central defender Júnior García, who at the age of 22 played in the Apertura tournament on loan wearing the Victoria shirt after asking to leave due to lack of minutes.

He showed up for preseason and the coach sent him away: Real Spain confirms a new loss with Miguel Falero

In the previous championship, the defender was one of the most redeemable of the Ceibeño team and everything seemed like he could return to the Machine taking into account the loss of Getsel Montes, a new player for Herediano of Costa Rica.

However, Diario DIEZ learned that Real España received a severe setback regarding the youth player since García terminated the contract that linked him to the Aurinegros for one year last week.

Real Spain will solely have as centrals Devron Garcia, Argentine Sebastian Hernandez and youngster Afronit Tatum who is the favorite of Uruguayan coach Miguel Falero.

Júnior García played three seasons with Real España.

Three proposals on the table

The defender debuted in 2020 in the National League, leaving very interesting participations, however, he could not consolidate himself in the starting eleven since the professors had Devron and Getsel as the star centre-backs.

After his separation from the Sampedrano team, three clubs have been interested in Júnior José García, one of them is the other team from San Pedro Sula, Marathón, which given the inevitable return of André Orellana to Olimpia, he could occupy that place.

Olancho FC is the other team from Honduras that seeks to integrate the Oriundo de Santa Ana, Atlántida, into its ranks for 2024. And the third option is a team from abroad, always from the Central American region.

With the departure of this defender, the Machine has eight and seven confirmed casualties (Óscar Raí Villa, Michael Pérez, Juan Vieyra, Ramiro Rocca, Getsel Montes, Elison Rivas, Gerson Chávez and Júnior García).

