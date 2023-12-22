“Real” wins a dramatic game and regains the lead in the Spanish championship

#Real #wins #dramatic #game #regains #lead #Spanish #championship

The Madrid team beat Alaves with a score of 1:0 (0:0).

A game without very dangerous scoring moments, the royal club won only in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, when Lucas Vázquez made a precise header after Toni Kroos’s corner kick, the ball hitting the ground before entering the goal.

From the 54th minute of the game, the guests played with ten men, because “Real” defender Nacho Fernandez was sent off for a foul.

“It was a difficult game and, being in the minority, many thought we would lose. But this team can find energy. We held on and were rewarded in the end,” said Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti after the game.

On the other hand, “Girona” drew 1:1 (1:0) with Sevilla’s “Real Betis”.

In the second half of the first half, Pavlo Torre was brought down in the “Real Betis” penalty area, and Artems Dovbyk realized the earned penalty kick in the 39th minute, the Ukrainian scoring his 11th goal of the season. However, the people of Girona did not keep the victory, because in the 88th minute of the fight, after a corner kick, the ball went to Herman Pesela, who made it 1:1 with a shot from about 13 meters.

Also from the top teams, on Thursday “Real Sociedad” of San Sebastian played a draw 0:0 (0:0) with “Cadiz”.

Real Madrid and Girona have 45 points each in 18 games, but Madrid have the better goal difference and the victory in the first match between them. “Barcelona” is next with 38 points, “Atletico” Madrid and “Athletic” Bilbao, which have played 17 matches, have 35 points each, while “Real Sociedad” of San Sebastian has 31 points.