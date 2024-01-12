#Reality #star #Maxime #Meiland #reports #rape #Backbiting

Maxime Meiland reports rape against the man who previously accused her of libel and slander. Her lawyer Sébas Diekstra reported this on Friday.

The man, who is assisted by lawyer Peter Schouten, filed a report against Meiland in December. In her biography Maxime: Abused, derailed and now… happy! sthe reality star writes that she was raped by the man.

The perpetrator is not mentioned by name in the book, but according to the 29-year-old man, those around him know that Meiland is referring to him. He states that there is an attack on honor and good name. According to the man, the two did have sex, but according to him it was done with mutual consent.

Diekstra says to it AD that the alleged rapist attacked his client “obsessively and publicly.” According to the victim advocate, this has “made her feel compelled to take this courageous step to the police”. “She feels strengthened by the fact that there is another woman who wants to tell the police about similar experiences with the man.”

Summary proceedings between both parties were actually scheduled to take place behind closed doors on January 19. The court in The Hague announced on Wednesday that the case has been postponed until February 16. This happened at the request of the parties.