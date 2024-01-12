Reality star Maxime Meiland reports rape | Backbiting

#Reality #star #Maxime #Meiland #reports #rape #Backbiting

Maxime Meiland reports rape against the man who previously accused her of libel and slander. Her lawyer Sébas Diekstra reported this on Friday.

The man, who is assisted by lawyer Peter Schouten, filed a report against Meiland in December. In her biography Maxime: Abused, derailed and now… happy! sthe reality star writes that she was raped by the man.

The perpetrator is not mentioned by name in the book, but according to the 29-year-old man, those around him know that Meiland is referring to him. He states that there is an attack on honor and good name. According to the man, the two did have sex, but according to him it was done with mutual consent.

Diekstra says to it AD that the alleged rapist attacked his client “obsessively and publicly.” According to the victim advocate, this has “made her feel compelled to take this courageous step to the police”. “She feels strengthened by the fact that there is another woman who wants to tell the police about similar experiences with the man.”

Summary proceedings between both parties were actually scheduled to take place behind closed doors on January 19. The court in The Hague announced on Wednesday that the case has been postponed until February 16. This happened at the request of the parties.

Also Read:  Names of famous people appear in Epstein case: this is what we now know | Abroad

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Estoril coach comments on Koindredi’s situation, Roma lends striker and Dortmund presents reinforcement – Market
Estoril coach comments on Koindredi’s situation, Roma lends striker and Dortmund presents reinforcement – Market
Posted on
US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
Posted on
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Posted on
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News