Really good! This grandfather graduated from PhD at the age of 79, never gave up even though he had cataracts

#good #grandfather #graduated #PhD #age #gave #cataracts

Jakarta –

Muharam Awang (79), a grandfather who has 17 grandchildren and seven children, graduated from S3 and received a PhD in November 2023. He successfully completed his studies in Malay Literature at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) even though he is not good at using computers because he suffers from cataracts.

“At first I faced a lot of problems, especially using a computer. It was difficult,” he added, quoted from World of Buzz.

As a result of these conditions, Muharam had to ask for help from his son who lives in Batu Pahat, Johor, to type up a dissertation from his research. The cataracts he suffered from also made it difficult for Muharam to read a number of literature to carry out research.

Quoted from the Ministry of Health, cataracts are a condition when the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, causing a decrease in vision ability to the point of blindness. Most cataracts are caused by the aging process. Risk factors that can increase cataracts are increased life expectancy, history of trauma to the eye, infection during pregnancy, consumption or use of steroid eye drops for a long time.

Apart from that, certain diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, smoking, alcohol, excessive sun exposure, exposure to toxins, family history, history of eye surgery, and other eye diseases such as glaucoma or uveitis, can also increase a person’s risk of developing cataracts.

“My eyes were blurry and I couldn’t read when I finished my dissertation. I had cataract surgery last May (2023) and after my vision returned, I was able to finish my dissertation,” he explained.

Furthermore, according to local Malaysian media Sinar Harian, Muharam would not back down even though he suffered from cataracts and had to commute from his home in Melaka to the UKM campus in Bangi City, a distance of more than 100 kilometers.

Before earning his doctorate, Muharam Awang was a 6th grade school teacher. He retired towards the final years of his career. Dr Muharam Awang now states that he is very grateful to his wife and children who always support him.

Watch the video “Knowing the Dangers of Thirdhand Smoke Even if You Don’t Smoke in Front of Children”

(juice/juice)