Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are official

Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ have officially been introduced. Both mid-range devices were armed with telephoto cameras and stepped onto the boards representing the world, the first in the history of the series. The smartphones were announced in India and will also be available in a luxury edition developed by the manufacturer in collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Ollivier Saveo.

Realme 12 Pro

The Realme 12 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with curved edges, the panel’s refresh rate is 120 Hz, it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and its touch sensitivity is 240 Hz. The screen is covered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with a 2.2 GHz CPU and Adreno 710 graphics accelerator. Inside the Realme 12 Pro, there is a 5000 mAh battery that supports 67-watt SuperVOOC fast charging. According to the official description, it only takes 19 minutes to reach 50% charge, or 48 if we want to fully recharge the device.

On the back of the smartphone is a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization and a 1/2-inch Sony IMX882 sensor. The camera set also includes a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto unit equipped with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 module, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front image recording unit takes 16 megapixel photos.

The Realme 12 Pro welcomes its new owner with the Android 14 operating system and Realme UI 5.0 user interface after the first switch on. The mobile phone is sold in blue and beige shades, both color versions have a leatherette back panel.

The smartphone is available in two memory configurations, both with 8 GB of RAM. The 128 GB version will be available for 310, and the 256 GB model for 325 Indian dollars, which is roughly HUF 111 and 117 thousand.

Realme 12 Pro+

Realme 12 Pro+ starts its conquering journey with the same 6.7-inch OLED panel, the maximum brightness of the display is 950 nits. The phone’s hardware components are also powered by a 5000 mAh battery, which can be charged with 67 watts. By the way, this is a step back compared to its predecessor, which also supported 100-watt charging.

The mobile phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, which can be supplemented with 8 or 12 GB of RAM during assembly, depending on the chosen package, and the internal storage is 128 or 256 GB.

On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera based on a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The kit also includes a 64-megapixel 3x optical zoom periscope unit with OmniVision OV64B sensor, optical image stabilization, f/2.6 aperture and 1/2-inch size, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera here is also made by Sony, but it has a resolution of 32 megapixels instead of 16.

Of course, the Realme 12 Pro+ also runs the Android 14 operating system supplemented with the Realme UI 5.0 user interface, and will be available in the same blue and beige shades. The Realme 12 Pro+ version equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage costs 360, the 8/256 GB configuration costs 385, and the variant equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs $410. It is about HUF 129, 138 and 147 thousand. These are Indian prices, whether the devices will be available in other regions, and if so for how much, is not yet known.

