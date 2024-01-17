Realme will present Realme 12 Pro series of smartphones in two weeks – Tablets and phones – News

#Realme #present #Realme #Pro #series #smartphones #weeks #Tablets #phones #News

Smartphone manufacturer Realme, sister brand of OPPO and OnePlus, will present its most important series of the year, the Realme 12 Pro phones, in two weeks. The smartphones are aimed at portrait photography.

The smartphone will have a periscopic telephoto camera with an 80mm focal length in 35mm equivalent, according to the event page. Considering the render, this is a relatively large camera sensor. The primary camera is larger and there is also a camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The housing mentions ‘120x camera’, which indicates that users can zoom 120x in the software.

The design is inspired by watches, including a vegan leather option and design elements found in watches. Realme is keeping other details under wraps for the time being. The presentation will be on January 29 in the morning Dutch time. The presentation is aimed at the Indian market, although the Realme 11 Pro phones were later released in the Benelux.