Realme’s periscope camera technology is being unveiled today

Realme’s periscope camera technology is being unveiled today, with the long-rumored “groundbreaking image technology” unveiled at a media preview event in Last Vegas.

Realme presents the periscope camera in collaboration with Qualcomm, in the latest teaser post the manufacturer placed the hashtag #PeriscopeOver200MP, which also appeared in previous posts.

The technology can be presented with the latest Realme mobile, which could be the Realme 12 Pro+. The phone recently appeared on the TENAA certification page alongside the Realme 12 Pro, and it was revealed that it is expected to have a 10-bit OLED display, a 2.4 GHz CPU (probably Snapdragon 7s Gen 2), and a 4,880 mAh battery.

According to the TENAA specifications, the mobile can have 64, 50 and 8 megapixel rear cameras, so none of them are 200 megapixels, so you should treat the rumor with reservations.

