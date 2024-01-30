Rear window: This button has an unknown function | It’s not just for defrosting

#Rear #window #button #unknown #function #defrosting

Many of the functions of our cars are, for many drivers, mostly a little-known, if not even unknown, option: yet we have a series of buttons at our disposal that really help us a lot.

In different circumstances, drive non it’s not at all simple: it’s not just about traffic, dangerous maneuvers or the speeding of others, but about the weight that the environmental weather.

For example, when it rains and the temperature comes down, the problematic main, or rather, double, is linked to visibility: it is clear, the more it rains, the more the car ends up having glass that is difficult to cleanse with the windshield wiper. And not only.

The rain and the temperature low, with a lot humidityrisk causing our windows to fog up constantly and continuously: but while for the windscreen we are quite accustomed to the how solve it, for example by operating the air conditioner, in other cases?

If it’s about the rear window, for example, how do you defrost and keep the glass from fogging? To tell the truth, as many will already know, there is a specific button, which has more also unknown functions.

Defrost button: not just the rear window

The classic button for defrostwhich we find on the control stick of our cars solves everything in a flash. Simply activate it and a mechanism is engaged which, in a few moments, emits a sort of heat source which causes the frost on the rear window to evaporate, bringing it back to us allo the status quo perfectly.

Defrosting the rear window is therefore easy and very simple: but few people know this same mechanism, once you press the reference button, it offers the same service in a way impeccable also to other strategic areas of our cars, which actually carry out the same it works but, precisely, outdoors. That means?

specchietto-Depositphotos.com – motorzoom.it

Rear window button, also useful in this case

By pressing the button to defrost the rear window, at the same time we ensure that the same service also does a similar action for the side mirrors. That’s right, the mirrors are defrosted too.

On one condition however, that our vehicle is equipped with mirrors heated sides in an automated way: that is, the same principle that automate il heating of the rear window also works for them. Otherwise, all that remains are the traditional solutionscleaning with a cloth and thus solving the problem in old style mode.