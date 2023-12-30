Reasons why Aura Kasih is planning a vacation to Baduy

#Reasons #Aura #Kasih #planning #vacation #Baduy

Entering the end of the year, celebrities usually have a vacation planned, one of which is Aura Kasih. One of the wishlists of the Bandung-born artist is a holiday to Baduy.

“I’ve been writing down, I want to go to Indonesia. What’s certain is that the Baduy are definitely there, I want to track them. I almost went there yesterday, but I went to Bangkok, so that didn’t happen,” said Aura Kasih when met in the Sawah Besar area, Central Jakarta, yesterday.

There are reasons why Baduy was chosen as a holiday destination. That’s because he wanted to experience staying in a local resident’s house, far from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

“I want to stay in a local’s house, mix with local people, no signal, no TV. So in real time we focus on ourselves,” said Aura Kasih.

On the same occasion, Aura Kasih stated that she preferred holidaying in the countryside. Moreover, Indonesia has many tourist destinations that she has never visited, which makes the mother of one child prefer to explore tourist attractions in Indonesia.

“I live a dynamic life, when I go abroad there is that too. I mean I can go wherever I can, whether I want to motorbike, walk, plane, no problem. I live a dynamic life. Honestly, if I can say, I’m happier on holiday in the countryside,” said Aura Kasih.

“You don’t need to go abroad for holidays, but there are lots of them in our country,” he concluded.

