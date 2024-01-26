Recalculation of pension after the age of 65. Who is entitled to it? What is it?

#Recalculation #pension #age #entitled

Author: Szymon Starnawski Recalculation of pension after the age of 65 – how to submit an application for recalculation of the pension?

It may happen that the official documentation does not contain complete information on the contributions that determine the amount of the pension. It is worth taking an interest in this and applying for a recalculation of the benefit. Who should do it and how?

Contents

Who can apply for a pension recalculation?

How to submit an application for pension conversion?

Anyone receiving this benefit can apply for a pension recalculation, but it is only appropriate in specific cases.

You may be entitled to additional money because you have not taken into account all the contribution periods that count towards your pension. This applies to the so-called initial capital, i.e. contribution periods before 1999, for which documentation must be collected by the beneficiary. Documenting contribution periods that were not in the ZUS archives entitles you to recalculate. This applies to people who studied at a university or were on parental leave before 1999. Study and leave periods were not contributory periods at that time. Since 1999, a pension contribution has been paid from the state fund for these periods. Documenting the period of study and parental leave before 1999 is the basis for recalculating the pension.

It is also worth applying for it when the beneficiary, already retired, also took up a job for which social security contributions were paid. They increase the pool earned until retirement age and may increase the benefit received.

People reaching the standard retirement age who were previously in early retirement for a certain period may also benefit.

The group that may also apply for a pension recalculation are women who save contributions to OFE, who retired before October 1, 2017, and today are 65 years old, but have not reached the increased retirement age for men, i.e. 67 years. This is the result of the provision in the Act on increasing the retirement age, which was not eliminated by the new Act lowering the age. In principle, however, they can wait until they are 67 years old, and then ZUS will recalculate their pension ex officio.

This can be done in person, by letter or via the PUE ZUS online platform. In person and by post via a printed and completed ZUS ERPO application, and online via its online version sent via the platform. However, in order to use the PUE ZUS website, you must register on it; instructions on how to do this are available on the zus.pl website.

The application must be accompanied by copies of documents, paper copies when submitting the application in person and by mail, and digital copies (in pdf, jpg format) online. These are documents confirming:

higher education studies;

work;

conducting non-agricultural activities;

military service;

parental leave and unemployment benefits.

