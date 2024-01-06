Receive 1000 pounds.. Inquire about the irregular employment grant 2024 by national number through the workforce website

Link to inquire about the irregular employment grant

The irregular employment grant is one of the strongest Egyptian grants provided to owners of irregular crafts and industries. Many low-income citizens in Egypt are interested in going to the link to inquire about the grant. The grant disbursement began last May, and below we will explain to you the most important details of the grant in the following lines.

The grant is also considered one of the most powerful and vital forms of support that benefit many citizens in the current circumstances. Providing the grant aims to provide a decent life for those who deserve it within the framework of the state’s efforts to seek to regulate the economic balance and support needy groups.

How to inquire about the irregular employment grant:

  • First: The irregular worker must log in to the official website of the Ministry of Manpower in Egypt.
  • Second: After logging in, the applicant selects the “Irregular Employment Grant” option from the available list.
  • Third: The worker must write his national identification number correctly.
  • Fourth: The applicant must enter all required data correctly and completely.
  • Finally: Finally, the worker clicks the “Inquiry” button, and he will be shown the result and details of disbursing the irregular employment grant.

    • Conditions for obtaining an irregular employment grant:

    • The individual must be registered as an irregular worker in the labor market.
    • The applicant must be registered in the Ministry of Manpower database.
    • The applicant must be a resident of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
    • The applicant must be of Egyptian nationality.
    • Obtaining the scholarship requires that the applicant does not have a fixed monthly income.
    • The applicant must not own assets, real estate or property.
    • The applicant must not benefit from social insurance or have a government job.
