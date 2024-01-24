Receive red envelopes in advance! The first wave of “thousand-yuan Spring Festival gift money received” 100,000 people quickly checked their accounts | TVBS | LINE TODAY

#Receive #red #envelopes #advance #wave #thousandyuan #Spring #Festival #gift #money #received #people #quickly #checked #accounts #TVBS #LINE #TODAY

Miaoli County Government distributes Spring Festival gifts to the elderly. (Schematic diagram/TVBS file photo)

Money is credited! In order to implement the welfare policy for the elderly, the Miaoli County Government has started to distribute gifts for the elderly since 2013. The Spring Festival gifts have been distributed before the Chinese New Year. Today (23rd) all have been transferred to the accounts of eligible elders, benefiting a total of 100,855 people.

The “Miaoli County Autonomous Regulations on the Disbursement of Gift Funds for the Elderly” was passed on the third reading by the Miaoli Assembly in June 2012 and announced for implementation on July 5. The county government will allocate 2,000 yuan per person and the public office will allocate 1,000 yuan, which will be allocated during the Spring Festival, Dragon Boat Festival and Double Ninth Festival respectively. Disbursed, you can receive 1,000 yuan on each of the three holidays.

The first wave of 2024 Spring Festival gift money for the elderly has been transferred to the recipient’s account by “remittance” from the company since January 16. A total of 100,855 elders have benefited. As of today, all remittances have been completed. If a remittance occurs, the remittance will be refunded. If it is converted into cash and distributed, the people’s rights and interests will not be damaged. In addition, the remaining 6,504 elders who have not yet provided their account information will be notified by various offices to receive cash from today until March 1.

The Miaoli County Government reminds that the county will not send text messages or emails to notify you to receive money or log in, nor will it call you to ask for transfers or settings at ATMs or online banks. The public is requested to be vigilant to avoid having their personal information stolen or compromised. Scam.

Respecting elderly gift recipients: Those registered in Miaoli County before January 1, 2012 (inclusive), and registered in Miaoli County before January 1, 2013 (inclusive)

1. Elderly people over 65 years old (born before 48/1/1 (inclusive))

2. Aboriginal people aged 55 to 64 (born before 58/1/1 (inclusive))

