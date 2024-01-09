received 100 gigabytes of Russian military secrets worth $1.5 billion dollars

STC is responsible for the production of various modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles, such as the Orlan drone, along with various electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment and other military products. The data obtained by Ukrainian Defense Intelligence consists of documentation on 194 specific products, including drawings, technical specifications, patents, software, and more. This includes both existing and future military products.

According to preliminary estimates, the value of the acquired data may reach 1.5 billion. dollars. This event is a significant failure for Moscow, affecting the capabilities of its occupiers – because the resulting archive actively contributes to strengthening the defense of Ukraine and reducing the power of the aggressor state.

Successfully obtaining classified information from an extremely important entity of the Russian defense industry was achieved through effective cooperation with patriotic representatives of civil society and the media community, writes “Defense Express”.

