received clearance to land prior to impact

January 3, 2024 – 05:57

Investigators are investigating Tuesday’s accident in which a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane collided with a Coast Guard plane during landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Five people died on the plane that was on the ground, everyone managed to get out of the passenger carrier. According to Japan Airlines, they have received permission to land from air traffic control, reports AFP.

The airline held a press conference late on Tuesday evening, where the company’s representative said: the pilot received permission to land. Airbus, the French manufacturer of the plane, said it was sending a team of experts to the investigation. Japan Airlines and ground control did not share information about what communication took place between air traffic controllers and the airline.

A recording from the Haneda control tower is available on a live air traffic control site, purportedly showing the moments before the crash. In the video, one air traffic controller tells the JAL flight to “continue approach to the airport.”

There were 379 people on the Japan Airlines domestic flight, and the plane caught fire after the collision. A Coast Guard plane was on its way to Niigata Airport on Japan’s west coast to deliver aid to victims of a powerful earthquake that killed nearly 50 people on New Year’s Day.

Japan Airlines hasn’t had an accident in decades. In 1985, a JAL jumbo jet en route from Tokyo to Osaka crashed in the central region of Gunma, killing 520 passengers and crew. This disaster is one of the deadliest single plane crashes in the world.

