Receiving debt from China, President of Maldives immediately satirizes India

President Maldives Mohamed Muizzu immediately sent a message to India upon his return from his first state visit to China. Muizzu rejects his country being oppressed by other countries.

The statement followed controversy over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on social media promoting a holiday to Lakshadweep, an Indian region 150 miles from the country’s mainland and 100 miles north of the Maldives.

Lakshadweep is an island region similar to the Maldives. The residents of Minicoy, the southernmost island of Lakshadweep, even speak the same language as the Maldives.

Modi’s upload apparently made a number of Maldivian officials heated. They think Modi is deliberately trying to win over visitors to the island nation.

“What a clown,” said the deputy minister in the Maldives, Mariyam Shiuna, in a post on X.

Shiuna called Modi an “Israeli puppet” and only pretended to dive while wearing a life jacket. However, Shiuna’s upload was soon deleted.

After that, many Indians boycotted their holidays to the Maldives. Disputes and tensions between these two neighboring countries are increasingly deepening. The President of the Maldives then seemed to be sarcastic about India, which in terms of population and area is larger than the Maldives.

Muizzu said, Maldives may be small, but it will not be oppressed. Muizzu’s visit to China in the framework of signing a number of agreements, where the State of the Bamboo Curtain became the largest external creditor of the Maldives.

“We are not a country in the backyard of other countries. We are an independent country,” said Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, as reported by TRT World, Saturday (13/1).

“This territorial integrity policy is a policy that China respects. We may be small, but that doesn’t give you permission to bully us,” he said.

As Beijing and New Delhi jockey for influence, Muizzu, who was elected in September 2023, promised to build strong ties with China and expel Indian forces.

