Reception centers created for rain victims in Luanda

Around 120 reception centers were created by the Government of the Province of Luanda to receive populations victims of the rains.

The announcement was made this Monday, 11th, by the deputy provincial commander of the Civil Protection and Fire Service.

Bravo Mendes, who spoke at the end of an event that marked the delivery, by the governor of Luanda, Manuel Homem, of diplomas of merit and recognition to some institutions, said that 40 families affected by the rains in the municipality of Belas are already in a reception center erected in the locality.

According to the deputy provincial commander of the Fire Department, there are plans to build other reception centers, in addition to announcing the concern for the inhabitants of some locations such as Vila Flor, Zango and Estalagem, victims of the rains on Sunday and yesterday.

During the meeting, the Governor of the Province of Luanda, Manuel Homem, said that his department is creating conditions to mitigate the effects of the rain.