Reception centers created for rain victims in Luanda –

Around 120 reception centers were created by the Government of the Province of Luanda to receive populations victims of the rains.

The announcement was made this Monday, 11th, by the deputy provincial commander of the Civil Protection and Fire Service.

Bravo Mendes, who spoke at the end of an event that marked the delivery, by the governor of Luanda, Manuel Homem, of diplomas of merit and recognition to some institutions, said that 40 families affected by the rains in the municipality of Belas are already in a reception center erected in the locality.

According to the deputy provincial commander of the Fire Department, there are plans to build other reception centers, in addition to announcing the concern for the inhabitants of some locations such as Vila Flor, Zango and Estalagem, victims of the rains on Sunday and yesterday.

During the meeting, the Governor of the Province of Luanda, Manuel Homem, said that his department is creating conditions to mitigate the effects of the rain.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News