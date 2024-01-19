Recognizing colon cancer: Changes in bowel movements can be signs

#Recognizing #colon #cancer #bowel #movements #signs

If your bowel movements suddenly change, this can be an indication of serious illnesses. Colon cancer also shows itself through changed stools.

Changes in bowel movements or changed bowel habits can, among other things, be signs of serious illnesses. In the case of pancreatic cancer, for example, the feces are usually characterized by certain properties. Since fat passes into the stool undigested in this type of cancer, it is predominantly oily and is also called fatty stool. But colon cancer can also become noticeable through changes in stool.

Detecting perineal cancer: Changes in bowel movements can be an indication of a tumor

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related death in men and women. © Science Photo Library/IMAGO

Colorectal cancer includes cancers of the large intestine (colon) and rectum, according to information from the Heidelberg University Hospital.

In Germany, colorectal carcinoma is the third most common malignant tumor in men and the second most common after breast cancer in women.

Every year, around 30,000 people in Germany die from colon cancer, making it the second most common cause of cancer-related death in both sexes.

Regular preventive examinations, especially colonoscopies, can significantly reduce the risk of dying from colon cancer.

Symptoms of the disease include changes in bowel habits, visible and non-visible blood in the stool, and accompanying symptoms such as abdominal pain, anemia, and weight loss.

Intestinal obstruction may be caused by the tumor, and metastases to the liver may be discovered incidentally on ultrasound.

In patients with suspected hemorrhoids as the cause of blood in the stool, colorectal carcinoma should always be ruled out.

According to the, the causes of colon cancer are: German Cancer Society not yet fully understood, but known risk factors are, according to information from the German cancer aid Smoking, regular alcohol consumption, obesity, lack of exercise and a diet rich in meat.

These risk factors can lead to an excessive proliferation of cells in the intestinal lining.

When cell growth gets out of control, cancer eventually develops.

