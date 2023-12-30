Recognizing dementia and accepting help – the screen newspaper

#Recognizing #dementia #accepting #screen #newspaper

Lake Constance-Upper Swabia region – Not all forgetfulness is due to dementia – fortunately – and forgetfulness of old age is not the same as dementia.

But how can those affected and their relatives find a good way to deal with it when the illness occurs or progresses. First of all, the good news: The AOK evaluation of the treatment numbers for dementia sufferers in the Lake Constance-Upper Swabia region recorded a slight decline. The period between 2018 and 2022 was examined. The data was collected from AOK insured people whose illnesses were documented by a doctor.

In 2018, 4,775 people who were insured with AOK Baden-Württemberg in the Lake Constance-Upper Swabia region suffered from dementia, which corresponds to an insured rate of 2.10 percent, in contrast to 2022, where there were only 4,073 people , i.e. 1.69 percent of all insured people suffered from dementia.

Dementia is a generic term for various diseases in which cognitive abilities, i.e. the processing of certain processes in the brain, decline. Emotional and social skills can also be impaired. One of the best-known forms is Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for the largest proportion.

Diet and exercise

Scientific studies suggest that healthy eating – Mediterranean diet, exercise and memory training can postpone dementia. A cure for the disease has not yet been researched. But prevention is possible because there is likely a connection to your own lifestyle. “Everyone can prevent it,” explains Markus Packmohr, managing director of AOK – The Lake Constance-Oberschwaben Health Fund and adds: “If you lose existing excess weight or stop smoking, you can reduce the risk of dementia. Early and consistent treatment of high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and lipid metabolism disorders can also have a positive impact on the risk of the disease.”

But what should you do if your partner’s memory often fails and the relatives are in great shock? Talking about it together and first clarifying it with a specialist can be extremely helpful in allaying your fears and being really sure what the cause is. Dr. Alexandra Isaksson, specialist in psychiatry at AOK Baden-Württemberg, explains: “The diagnostics are primarily used to identify or rule out possible treatable causes of memory problems, such as vitamin deficiencies, infections, thyroid diseases or tumors.”

One thing that is helpful for people with dementia is to strengthen their self-esteem, for example. If relatives notice that a family member is deteriorating mentally, they need positive attention. It would be helpful to look at what makes him or her happy. This can be exercise, games and shared activities that are fun, and it is also important to include them in conversations. At the same time, it is important to pay attention to the fact that the person affected may need more breaks, i.e. not to be overwhelmed or, conversely, that the person thrives more when socializing and sometimes both are needed. Every person is different and this must be taken into account.

Sometimes the relatives are put to a severe test because they often have to be patient with their loved ones. That’s why it’s helpful not to let it get that far and to get help right from the start. Family members, neighbors, friends or even self-help groups can be very supportive.

The AOK also offers advice on questions about care or self-help groups through its “Social Service”. In the AOK online portal, relatives can also find out more about the illness and how and where they can get help. An important point of contact for those affected and their relatives should be the treating family doctor, who knows his patients and takes further diagnostic and treatment steps.

Ravensburg district: Sigmaringen district: Lake Constance district:

2022 1,636 people with dementia 1,389 people with dementia 1,048 people with dementia

2018 1,862 people with dementia 1,689 people with dementia 1,224 people with dementia

Evaluation of the AOK