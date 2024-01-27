Recommended: 5 Thai fruits, which ones should you eat to get the benefits? Not giving too much sugar to the body | News In Thailand

#Recommended #Thai #fruits #eat #benefits #giving #sugar #body #News #Thailand

Recommended: 5 Thai fruits, which ones should you eat to get the benefits? Do not let the body have too much sugar.

Thailand is famous for its tropical and temperate fruits. Thai fruits have both sweet and sour flavors. Thai fruits can be divided into two types: fruits that come out according to the season, such as mango, durian, rambutan, longan, custard apple, mangosteen, and lychee, and fruits that come out all year round, including pineapples, bananas, papaya, and Jackfruit: In addition to longans, fibers and lychees, Thailand has recently been able to grow many other types of temperate fruits such as apples, peaches and strawberries. In the mountains of northern Thailand, the central region grows fruit in almost every season, such as pomelo, bananas, guava, and grapes. The eastern and southern regions also have very famous fruits, including rambutan, mangosteen, longkong, and durian, because Thai gardeners like them. Constantly experimenting with growing various types of fruit, resulting in the fruit market in Thailand having many kinds of fruit for sale throughout the year.

Today I will introduce 5 Thai fruits that can be beneficial.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and antioxidants. In one day you should eat 3-5 portions of fruit and eat a variety because each type of fruit has different amounts of vitamins and minerals. The 5 types of Thai fruits will provide different nutritional values ​​and properties that are good for the body. You should eat the appropriate amount per meal as follows:

1. Mangosteen contains xanthones which have anti-inflammatory effects. Reduce knee joint pain, 1 part equals 4 results.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

2. Longan is a source of vitamin C. But it gives high sugar. You should eat just enough, 1 portion equals 5-6 fruits.

3. Longkong is a source of potassium and dietary fiber. It has the property of reducing heat that occurs within the body. Reduces the symptoms of heat in the mouth: 1 part is equal to 5-6 results.

4. Rambutan contains vitamin C and calcium to help prevent colds. Strengthens bones and teeth. 1 part equals 4 results.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

5.Durian contains beta-carotene and potassium. But it is a fruit that has a sweet taste. Provides high energy, 1 part is equal to 1 small pellet.

Durian is high in sugar and not suitable for everyone. for durian It is a fruit that is not suitable for people with diabetes. Therefore, you must limit your intake to an appropriate amount. Because if eaten in large quantities It will cause blood sugar levels to rise quickly. Eating too much durian will cause internal heat and discomfort.

Avoid sugar from processed fruits. To really get the benefits of fruit, you should choose to eat the right amount of fresh fruit instead of canned or dried fruit. To give the body better nutritional value

Compiled by news.in.th