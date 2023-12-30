Recommended spots for the first sunrise of the year in 2024 Introducing popular areas such as Mt. Fuji and Cape Nosappu – Weather News

#Recommended #spots #sunrise #year #Introducing #popular #areas #Fuji #Cape #Nosappu #Weather #News

2023/12/30 10:00 Weather News

The beginning of 2024 is finally approaching. As we welcome the new year, we are concerned about the first sunrise of the year.

We will introduce recommended spots for New Year’s sunrise across the country, along with photos received from Weather News app users on New Year’s Day this year.

[Inubosaki]The earliest sunrise in Japan?

The first sunrise of the year in Inubosaki

Inubosaki is the spot where you can see the first sunrise of the year in Japan, excluding mountaintops and remote islands.

Located on the easternmost cape of Chiba Prefecture, it is characterized by a sea-eroded plateau surrounded by the sea on three sides. Inubosaki, where you can see the first sunrise of the year amidst the waves crashing on the reef, may be a sacred place to bask in the first morning sun of the new year.



First sunrise time: around 6:46am

Location: Near Choshi City, Chiba Prefecture

[Diamond Fuji]A mysterious sight that you must see at least once

Diamond Fuji

“Diamond Fuji” is the peak of Mt. Fuji that appears to shine when the sunrise and sunset overlap.

This is a rare phenomenon that cannot be seen unless the observation location and weather conditions are perfect, so those who can see it are likely to receive good fortune.



First sunrise time: around 6:55am

Location: Near Ichikawamisato-cho, Nishiyatsushiro-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture

[Umeda Sky Building]Special seats 173m above ground

First sunrise at Umeda Sky Building

You can see the first sunrise of the year at the Kuchu Teien Observatory in the Umeda Sky Building in Osaka.

You can enjoy watching the city of Osaka turn golden from a special seat 173 meters above the ground, and it’s a sight you’ll want to see at least once.



First sunrise time: around 7:05am

Umeda Sky Building/Floating Garden Observation Deck

[Cape Nosappu]The earliest first sunrise in Hokkaido

First sunrise at Cape Nosappu

Cape Nosappu, located at the easternmost tip of the mainland in Nemuro City, Hokkaido, is the place where you can see the first sunrise of the year in Hokkaido.

It is a popular spot where many people from all over the country visit to see the sun rising as it reflects on the vast Pacific Ocean.



First sunrise time: around 6:49am

Cape Nosappu, Hokkaido

[Sagami Bay, Osaka Bay, Beppu Bay]Pay attention to Orange Road!

Orange Road

Orange Road is a fleeting event that appears only when the sun appears above the horizon at a low altitude.

On New Year’s Day this year, we received many photos from users of the Weather News app showing Orange Road, a beautiful straight road with beautiful streaks of light reflected on the sea surface. If you live in an area near the sea, we recommend visiting.

[Sun Pillar]Sun Pillar at the first sunrise

Sun pillar in Misawa City, Aomori Prefecture

On New Year’s Day this year, a sun pillar was visible in Misawa City, Aomori Prefecture.

At sunrise and sunset, a flame-like beam of light is seen perpendicularly from the sun.It is caused by sunlight reflecting off hexagonal plate-shaped ice crystals floating in the air.

The condition is that the ice crystals are oriented in the same direction, but if you are in an area where the air is very cold and there are weak winds in the sky, you may be able to see the mysterious sun pillar from New Year’s Day.

[First sunrise flight]Spectacular views from several thousand meters above the sky

First sunrise flight

This is a photo of the “First Sunrise Flight” received from a user of the Weather News app.

The moment when the sun shines all at once is a special moment that can only be seen from an airplane. It might be a good idea to start off the new year by watching the first sunrise from several thousand meters above the sky.

What’s the weather like on New Year’s Day?

On New Year’s Day, the 1st (Monday), the low pressure system will gradually move away to the east, and the Japanese archipelago will have a winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern of high in the west and low in the east.

There is a relatively high possibility of seeing the first sunrise on the Pacific side, and there are high expectations for the beautiful first sunrise, especially on the Pacific side of western Japan. There is a relatively high possibility of seeing it clearly in the Tokai and Kanto regions, but there are likely places where clouds will spread out. On the northeastern Pacific side, the sooner the low pressure system leaves, the better the chances of seeing it.

Clouds tend to spread on the Sea of ​​Japan side, such as Hokuriku, and low clouds tend to spread on the Sea of ​​Okhotsk side of Hokkaido, so it may be difficult to see the first sunrise.

Temperatures during the year-end and New Year holidays are higher than usual, but mornings and evenings still feel cold. If you are planning to go out on the first sunrise or New Year’s visit, be sure to prepare cold weather equipment such as a thick coat and warmer.

