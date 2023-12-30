Recommended spots for the first sunrise of the year in 2024 Introducing popular areas such as Mt. Fuji and Cape Nosappu – Weather News

#Recommended #spots #sunrise #year #Introducing #popular #areas #Fuji #Cape #Nosappu #Weather #News

2023/12/30 10:00 Weather News

The beginning of 2024 is finally approaching. As we welcome the new year, we are concerned about the first sunrise of the year.

We will introduce recommended spots for New Year’s sunrise across the country, along with photos received from Weather News app users on New Year’s Day this year.

[Inubosaki]The earliest sunrise in Japan?

The first sunrise of the year in Inubosaki

[Diamond Fuji]A mysterious sight that you must see at least once

Diamond Fuji

[Umeda Sky Building]Special seats 173m above ground

First sunrise at Umeda Sky Building

Also Read:  Bonga receives major French prize “Music of the World” -

[Cape Nosappu]The earliest first sunrise in Hokkaido

First sunrise at Cape Nosappu

[Sagami Bay, Osaka Bay, Beppu Bay]Pay attention to Orange Road!

Orange Road

[Sun Pillar]Sun Pillar at the first sunrise

Sun pillar in Misawa City, Aomori Prefecture

[First sunrise flight]Spectacular views from several thousand meters above the sky

First sunrise flight

What’s the weather like on New Year’s Day?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

An 8 meter Dodge Viper is for sale. And the price is not small either
An 8 meter Dodge Viper is for sale. And the price is not small either
Posted on
Smallest frog with fangs discovered in Indonesia
Smallest frog with fangs discovered in Indonesia
Posted on
Connection of revealed celebrity with Gerard Joling turns out to be intimate: ‘We kissed’ | Show
Connection of revealed celebrity with Gerard Joling turns out to be intimate: ‘We kissed’ | Show
Posted on
Fatih Terim announced Belhanda’s new team at the signing ceremony
Fatih Terim announced Belhanda’s new team at the signing ceremony
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News