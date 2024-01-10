Record-breaking year 2024: See where new highway sections will open this year

#Recordbreaking #year #highway #sections #open #year

After a year of “hardship”, when drivers saw the opening of approximately sixteen kilometers of new highway sections, a period of plenty will come. In 2024, representatives of the Directorate of Roads and Highways (ŘSD) plan to open almost 120 kilometers of new highways. This will be a historic moment when road users will exceed one hundred kilometers in one year. And representatives of the Ministry of Transport announced that they want to continue the similar pace of construction in the coming years. This is also why the RSD will manage a record budget this year – over 79 billion crowns. 118 kilometers of new highway sections and 64 kilometers of Class I roads are now under construction.

In 2024, more than a hundred kilometers of new highway sections will open. See the map in the article for exactly where. | Photo: Deník/Miroslav Elsnic

Diary / Guide to the year 2024 Source: Diary“The transport infrastructure was supposed to be ready in 2010. Unfortunately, it is not and now we are paying more for the historical debt. We are trying to deliver it as quickly as possible. If we fail to do this, it will mean even greater economic problems in the years to come. It will be harder for us to compete with other countries, and logically this will also have a negative impact on the state budget,” warned Minister of Transport Martin Kupka.

What is the RSD planning not only this year? You can read an interview with spokesperson Jan Rýdl:

He wants more financing highway construction to include private investors, in the form of PPP projects (so-called Public Private Partnership, where the performance of a public service is entrusted to a private partner). 32 kilometers are already being built this way expressway D4 between Příbramí and Písek. It is managed by the Via Salis consortium of construction companies.

The Czech Republic will pay approximately 19 billion crowns for the highway, in installments. The first one will be sent by the state only after the highway is put into operation, the last one in 2048. A private investor will take care of the road all the time. In the event of a reduction in quality, the state will fine the concessionaire with deductions from the monthly installments.

New sections of the D4 motorway are due to open this year. What other sections can drivers expect in 2024? And where will construction begin? The newspaper prepared an overview. Click on the arrow below the graphic for the next map.

Planned start of construction of highway sections in 2024