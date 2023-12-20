RECORD – GRAPHICS The best year in the history of Romanian companies. New historical record

#RECORD #GRAPHICS #year #history #Romanian #companies #historical #record

Companies in Romania increased their profits by 40% last year and reached new milestones in terms of profitability: the highest return on capital, the highest net margin and the highest share of profits in GDP.

Romanian non-financial companies ended 2022 with a net profit of almost 200 billion lei, up by about 40% compared to the level of 142.5 billion lei in 2021, and the highest historical level, according to Profit.ro’s calculations on the data base from the BNR.

The net result of the companies doubled compared to the pandemic year 2020, when the companies still managed to make a record profit at that time.

The share of profits in GDP reached 14.1%, up from 12% in 2021, respectively 8-9% in previous years starting from 2017. In 2009 and 2010, during the financial and economic crisis, firms had net losses and gains in GDP remained very low, down to 5%, by 2015.

The return on capital (ROE – Return on Equity) increased by 6 percentage points to 28.7%, by far the highest level since we have a series of data from the central bank with this indicator, the previous record being set in 2021.

The price of energy, a godsend for some companies

All sectors increased their ROE, but the utilities sector saw a rise of more than 18 percentage points to 26.2%, on the back of booming energy prices. Moreover, the utilities sector registered a profit increase of 286%, while that of the extractive industry one of 186%. Other big increases in ROE were in services, up almost 7 percentage points to 36.7%, industry, up 5 percentage points to 22.7%, and construction and real estate to 24.2%.

The increase in energy and utility bills and the inflation of companies in the two fields by 23.4 billion lei compared to the previous year represent a significant part of the 57 billion lei increase in profits of all companies in 2022 – the prices of energy products have been corrected strong this year in international markets, but the cap and offset system is still in place.

The construction and real estate sectors increased their cumulative profits by 37% or almost 7 billion lei to 19.2 billion lei, while industry saw a profit advance of 11% or 2.7 billion lei at 24, 2 billion lei. The rest of the profits of 112.8 billion lei are divided between agriculture and especially trade and services.

Firms also increased their profit margins in some sectors, with the biggest increases in utilities (+7.4 percentage points to 12%), extractives (+3.2 percentage points to 17.3%), in real estate (+3 percentage points to 24.4%) and construction (+0.9 pp to 11.3%). Net margin fell by half a percentage point in agriculture (to 13.7%), by 0.2 pp in trade (to 5%) and by 0.4 pp in industry to 5.1%. Overall, net margin rose 0.8 percentage points to a record 8.3%.

Gross added value advanced by 24% to 927.3 billion lei, while overall liquidity increased slightly, up to 119%.

Inflation, passed on to consumers

The evolution of profitability indicators in the last two years is explained to an important extent by high inflation. The high demand in the economy allowed companies to “both transfer higher costs into final prices, as well as increase the profit margin”, notes the BNR.

Moreover, on the expenditure side, companies had to manage important increases last year, which were passed on to consumers, as we have seen. Expenses on utilities increased by almost 61%, those on goods by almost 27% and those on raw materials and materials by 26%. The BNR also shows that interest expenses have reached levels similar to the values ​​of 2009, of 16.5 billion lei, 60% above the value of 2021, which affected companies with bank loans, especially companies with a financial situation in generally good.

Not all companies do it well

Not all firms made profits last year, of course. About 225,000 companies were at a loss, representing 28.7% of all active companies in 2022, their share remaining similar to that of 2021. A total of 15% had losses in the last three consecutive years.

The recapitalization requirement increased by 1.6% in 2022 compared to 2021, significantly below inflation, up to 138.8 billion lei. This is the money that firms covering 30.4% of all companies would need to bring in to meet the regulated minimum – these firms also generate 60% of all losses. About 30% of companies have negative capital.

Two-thirds of the firms with deficiencies require recapitalization of up to 100,000 lei, while 0.7% of firms need additional capital of over 10 million lei, the latter accounting for two-thirds of the recapitalization requirement.

Another challenge for companies in the coming period could come from the increase in interest rates, which led to a deterioration in debt indicators. Thus, the degree of coverage of interest expenses (EBIT/interest expenses) decreased by 9.5% (to 1,036%), stronger in the SME segment (- 15 percent), “which may have implications on the ability to payment of companies”, notes the central bank.

On the other hand, the degree of indebtedness of companies (calculated as the ratio between debts and capital) increased only marginally, by 7 percentage points, to 166.7%.

“The more restrictive financial conditions, which could be favored by the recent uncertainties regarding the geopolitical situation, as well as the persistence of inflation, could generate difficulties especially for companies with bank loans”, says the BNR.

Overly indebted companies cover half of the banks’ corporate loan portfolio, with 84 billion lei, but the non-performance rate is low, at 3.8%, the BNR also states.

Other points that could drag down companies’ profits come from the increase in labor costs, the BNR also shows. Average net wages rose 17% in October 2023 from a year earlier, twice the rate of inflation.

“The financial statements for the year 2023 will also reflect the pressures of rising wage costs, against the background of the lack of qualified labor and the announced increases in the minimum wage,” the BNR also states.

The government targeted the companies

However, the central bank does not mention the challenges for companies and the increase in taxation that will come into force at the beginning of next year – it only criticizes the banking tax.

The increase in company profits did not leave the government indifferent, given that the PSD-PNL coalition has a high budget deficit to cover, four rounds of elections next year and very little inclination to reduce or spend – on the contrary, it announced 40% increases in pensions until the end of 2024.

From January 1, companies with a turnover of over 50 million lei will pay a tax of 1% of sales, if this amount is higher than the net profit. This tax will also be owed by loss-making companies. They also increase taxes and fees for a number of economic sectors that have so far benefited from exemptions, but another lot of changes to the tax system are also introduced, including the obligation to submit invoices to ANAF online.