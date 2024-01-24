Record medicine shortage in the Netherlands creates ‘distressing situations’

#Record #medicine #shortage #Netherlands #creates #distressing #situations

A drawer with medicines in a pharmacy in The Hague

vandaag, 21:34

Due to the increasing shortage of medicines, some people are forced to collect medicines from cross-border pharmacies that are no longer available in the Netherlands. 75-year-old Krijn van der Maas from ‘s-Gravenpolder is one of them. He drives “many miles” in search of medicine for his wife, who suffers from Ménière’s disease.

Last year, 5 million people were faced with shortages, according to research by the pharmacy organization KNMP yesterday. Some find medicine in Belgium or Germany, but others miss the net.

Van der Maas’ wife has severe attacks of dizziness due to her illness. Last November she had three of those attacks in a row. A doctor prescribes her the highest possible dose of betahistine, a medication to suppress the seizures. But it is no longer available anywhere in the Netherlands.

Up and down to Belgium four times

“Such an attack is an attack on your body and your hearing. She has already become deaf on one side,” says Van der Maas. “I wanted to prevent her from experiencing that again.” He was unsuccessful at hospitals and pharmacies in the Netherlands, and the health insurer could not help him either.

His search eventually brought him to Belgium; a pharmacy in Essen, Belgium had some medicine left that he could pick up. Ultimately, he had to go back and forth to Belgium four times to collect a month’s worth of medicine: to Essen, Kapellen and twice to Zelzate. Due to the risk of attacks, Van der Maas’ wife cannot drive herself.

In the Netherlands, it should not depend on your income whether you have access to necessary medication. Spokesperson for the Patient Federation of the Netherlands

The Netherlands Patient Federation receives similar stories every day, says a spokesperson. “And the consequences can be very dire.” For example, last year there was a shortage of medicines prescribed for Parkinson’s disease. “A very important medicine that patients need to suppress that condition, so that they can still function reasonably normally.”

The federation saw that many Parkinson’s patients went to Belgium or Germany to look for the medicines. “But the people who couldn’t do that were in a lot of pain and therefore couldn’t leave the house.”

Because not everyone is able to search abroad or has the money to pay for the medicines themselves. The medicines purchased abroad are sometimes of different brands than those reimbursed by health insurers in the Netherlands, and these must then be paid for out of your own pocket.

“There are people who bend over backwards and who can arrange medication,” says the spokesperson. “They have the money or the contacts. But there are also people who cannot. And in the Netherlands it should not depend on your income whether you have access to necessary medication.”

Van der Maas: “I am still fit now, and if it is no longer possible I still have a daughter who can drive. But people without help really have a problem.”

No alternative

Pharmacy organization KNMP registered a shortage 2,292 times last year. In 2022 that was still 1514 times. The organization registers a shortage if a medicine is not available nationally for at least fourteen days. In 17 percent of cases, the patient must switch to a different type of medicine. In 1 percent of cases there is no alternative available at all.

One of the causes of the shortages is the relocation of medicine production to countries outside the EU. Next year, the European Commission wants to investigate the capacity to produce important medicines in Europe itself.

The patient federation also sees benefit in more production in Europe. In addition, the organization advocates a European approach to better distribute the medicines. “The producers sell at the highest price, and in the Netherlands we pay relatively little for medicines. So producers often choose other countries.”

Van der Maas says that he now has “a buffer” of medicines, but when they run out, he doesn’t know yet what they will do. “If the situation remains as it is now, it will really become a problem.”

Just across the border, in Belgium, pharmacists notice an increase in Dutch people coming to collect medicines:

