Record number of coronavirus particles in RIVM sewage water research

#Record #number #coronavirus #particles #RIVM #sewage #water #research

ANPPeople who are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from corona can receive a vaccination

NOS News•today, 4:17 PM•Adjusted today, 4:52 PM

The number of coronavirus particles in sewage water has risen again, reaching a new record high. This is evident from figures from the RIVM about the number of virus particles in sewage water. This is an increase of 16 percent compared to last week.

Since the corona pandemic, RIVM has been carrying out measurements in sewage water to monitor the spread of the coronavirus in the Netherlands.

The previous weekly measurement on December 13 showed that the national average number of virus particles in sewage water had increased by 57 percent compared to a week earlier. It was the highest number of virus particles found since RIVM started taking measurements in the spring of 2020. The number of virus particles was almost one and a half times higher than at the previous highest peak, which was in 2022.

The graph below shows the sewage water measurements from the RIVM. This clearly shows how the number of coronavirus particles has never been so high before:

NOSincrease in coronavirus particles in sewage water

The number of hospital admissions of corona patients has also increased slightly compared to the previous measurement. The number of patients with the coronavirus last week averaged 881 patients, compared to 686 patients in the previous week.

Although the number of hospital admissions has increased, hospitals are not concerned. This is evident from a tour conducted by the ANP news agency among approximately forty hospitals. They expect that the number of corona patients will continue to rise for the time being, but that this will not lead to problems. According to the hospitals, there are enough beds available.

For the time being, strict measures are therefore not necessary and regular care can continue. During the corona pandemic, regular care was scaled down. Operations were postponed, leading to health loss among patients.

In the video below, passers-by in Nijmegen give their views on the holidays and the increasing number of corona cases. How do they deal with this?

Corona figures peak again: Can we still celebrate Christmas with family?