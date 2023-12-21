#Record #number #deaths #pneumonia #dementia #Spain

Deaths in Spain have fallen in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, but pneumonia and dementia remain causes of concern. In the first six months of 2023, 221,462 people died in Spain, 14,245 fewer than in the same period the previous year. In Spain, 111,247 men (-7%) and 110,215 women (-5%) died.

Of three leading causes of death in Spain in the first half of 2023 there were diseases of the circulatory system (sistema circulatorio), tumors (tumores) and respiratory diseases (respiratorias). Behind this came diseases of the nervous system (sistema nervioso) and diseases of the digestive system (sistema digestivo). Compared to the first half of 2022 there was one increase of 23.7% in the number of deaths as a result of respiratory diseases.

The main reason for the increase in numbers deaths from pneumonia is the pandemic. COVID-19 has led to more long-term breathing problems, which has made people more susceptible to other infections. In addition, the pandemic also led to postponement of regular care. This may have worsened other health problems.

Met name elderly are at increased risk of complications from diabetes pneumonia. Their immune system is often weakened and they more often have other underlying conditions. The aging in Spain therefore contributes to the increasing number of deaths from this cause. In the first 6 months of 2023 36.5% more people died from pneumonia than in the same period in 2022. This is the fastest increase of all causes of death.

Just like with pneumonia aging an important role in the increase in numbers deaths from dementia. More and more elderly people in Spain are suffering from dementia or are at increased risk of it. This explains the steady increase in the number of deaths.

The care for dementia patients is complex and expensive. The increasing demand places growing pressure on the health system. More professionals and specialized facilities are needed to continue to meet the need. The increase in numbers deaths from dementia was relatively limited at 2% compared to previous years. Nevertheless, this is a worrying development, given the expected increase in the number of dementia patients in the coming years.