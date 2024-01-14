Record number of tuberculosis cases in Nunavik | Info

#Record #number #tuberculosis #cases #Nunavik #Info

Nunavik recorded a record number of tuberculosis cases in 2023. In Kuujjuaq, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of junior rangers this weekend. The Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, who is originally from the region, will be present. After decades of ban, Émilie-Tremblay elementary school in Whitehorse is once again allowing its students to bring nuts and peanuts to class.